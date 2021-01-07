Money Report

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Micron, Sarepta Therapeutics and More

By Jesse Pound, CNBC

NYSE

Here are the stocks making headlines in extended trading.

Micron — Shares of the semiconductor company rose 1.5% after Micron reported better-than-expected results for its fiscal quarter. The company beat analyst projections on the top and bottom lines, with adjusted earnings per share of 78 cents and revenue of $5.77 billion. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting 71 cents per share and $5.73 billion in revenue.

Boeing — Shares of the aerospace giant dipped less than 1% following news that the Justice Department fined the company more than $2.5 billion and charged Boeing with conspiracy related to the 737 Max crashes.

Sarepta Therapeutics — Shares of therapeutics company fell by more than 50% after the top-line results for a study of Sarepta's investigational gene therapy did not show results different from the placebo group that were statistically significant for its primary goal. The therapy is being developed for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

