Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Lululemon, Oracle, Broadcom & More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Lululemon — Shares of Lululemon rose slightly after the athletic apparel retailer posted quarterly results that topped expectations. Lululemon reported sales of $1.1 billion, up 22% from a year ago and beating analysts' estimates of $1.02 billion per Refinitiv. Its earnings per share also came in above expectations. In North America, net revenue grew 19%, boosted by its e-commerce business.

Oracle — Shares of Oracle dipped 1% in extended trading even after the computer software company beat on the top and bottom line in its quarterly report. Its EPS came in at $1.06 adjusted, versus $1.00 per share as expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. Revenue totaled $9.80 billion, compared to $9.79 billion expected.

Costco — Shares of the retail chain rose 0.3% after the company's better-than-expected first-quarter revenue. Total revenue rose to $43.21 billion in the quarter, higher than a Refinitiv estimate of $42.42 billion. Costco's overall online sales jumped about 86% in the first quarter.

Broadcom — The chipmaker stock fell more than 2% despite its quarterly results that exceeded analysts' expectations. Broadcom posted adjusted earnings of $6.35 a share, compared with $6.25 per share expected per Refinitiv. Its revenue also came in ahead of estimates. The company announced a new chief financial officer and a new chief operating officer.