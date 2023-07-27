Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Intel, Ford, Roku, Enphase Energy and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading.

Intel — The technology stock jumped nearly 6% as investors cheered a return to profitability and better-than-expected guidance. Intel projected third-quarter adjusted earnings of 20 cents per share, compared to estimates of 16 cents per share, according to Refinitiv.

Ford — The auto giant added 1% after raising full-year guidance and beating expectations for the second quarter. Ford reported 72 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $42.43 billion, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv estimated 55 cents earned and $40.38 billion in revenue.

Roku — Shares of the streamer advanced 8.5% following a better-than-expected quarterly report. The company lost 76 cents per share in the second quarter, a narrower loss than the consensus estimate of $1.26 compiled by Refinitiv. Roku's revenue also came in better than anticipated, with the company posting $847 million against a $775 million estimate.

First Solar — The solar stock gained 6.6% after solidly beating Wall Street expectations in the second quarter. First Solar earned $1.59 per share and saw $811 million in revenue, while analysts surveyed by Refinitiv anticipated 96 cents earned per share on $721 million of revenue.

Enphase Energy — Enphase tumbled 12% after the solar stock gave a mixed financial report. The company said it earned $1.47 per share, adjusted, ahead of the $1.25 per share estimated by analysts, per Refinitiv. But revenue missed the consensus estimate by $11 million, coming in at $711 million.

Sweetgreen — The salad chain slid 7% after missing revenue expectations for the second quarter. The company reported $153 million while analysts polled by Refinitiv forecasted $157 million.

Dexcom — The medical device stock rose 2% after delivering better quarterly earnings and forward guidance than Wall Street anticipated. The firm reported 34 cents earned per share, excluding items, on revenue of $871.3 million. Analysts polled by FactSet expected 23 cents per share and $841.2 million in revenue. Dexcom raised full-year revenue guidance to between $3.5 billion and $3.55 billion, while the average analyst predicted $3.5 billion.

T-Mobile — The telecommunication stock shed 1.6% on a mixed earnings report for the second quarter. T-Mobile earned $1.86 per share, above the analyst consensus estimate of $1.69, per Refinitiv. But revenue came in weaker than expected, with T-Mobile reporting $19.2 billion despite Wall Street forecasting $19.31 billion.

Boston Beer — Shares climbed 9% after the alcoholic beverage company reaffirmed guidance for the full year and giving a strong quarterly report. Boston Beer posted $4.72 in earnings per share on $603 million in revenue, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected $3.43 per share and $593 million.