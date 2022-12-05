Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GitLab, Herbalife and More

Check out the companies making headlines in post-market trading.

GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.

Herbalife Nutrition – The multi-level marketing company dropped 11% after it announced a proposed offering of $250 million in convertible senior notes, which will mature in 2028.

Sumo Logic – Shares of the machine data analytics company added 11% after reporting a smaller per-share loss and greater revenue than anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. The company also positively revised its expected full-year earnings per share and revenue.