Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: GitLab, Herbalife and More

By Alex Harring,CNBC

Source: Nasdaq

Check out the companies making headlines in post-market trading.

GitLab – The development software operator jumped 23% after it posted a narrower per-share loss than expected while also coming in above expectations for revenue, according to FactSet. GitLab also gave a strong outlook for the next quarter and full year.

Herbalife Nutrition – The multi-level marketing company dropped 11% after it announced a proposed offering of $250 million in convertible senior notes, which will mature in 2028.

Sumo Logic – Shares of the machine data analytics company added 11% after reporting a smaller per-share loss and greater revenue than anticipated by analysts polled by FactSet. The company also positively revised its expected full-year earnings per share and revenue.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us