Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: C3.ai, Zscaler, ChargePoint, Marvell Technology and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell.

Zscaler – Shares of the cloud security company tumbled more than 11% in after-hours trading. Though the company trounced analysts' estimates on the top and bottom lines for the fiscal second quarter, it narrowly beat expectations for billings, according to FactSet. Billings for Zscaler came in at $493.8 million, compared to FactSet's estimates of $491.4 million.

C3.ai — The enterprise artificial intelligence company's shares jumped 15% after its fiscal third-quarter results beat Wall Street's estimates, according to Refinitiv. The company posted a loss of 6 cents per share, compared to analysts' estimates for a 22 cent loss. It also reported revenue of $66.7 million, exceeding expectations of $64.2 million.

Dell Technologies — Dell shares gained nearly 3% after its fourth-quarter earnings and revenue topped Wall Street's estimates. The tech company's adjusted earnings were $1.80 per share, higher than the consensus estimate of $1.63 from analysts polled by Refinitiv. Dell's revenue also exceeded expectations, coming in at $25.04 billion versus analysts' estimates of $23.39 billion.

ChargePoint Holdings — The electric vehicle maker's shares fell 13.5% after its quarterly revenue missed analysts' forecasts. ChargePoint reported $152.8 million in revenue during the fourth quarter, while analysts polled by FactSet had estimated $164.6 million. The company's guidance for the first quarter also came below Wall Street's expectations.

Marvell Technology — Shares of the semiconductor company shed 6% after the company posted mixed results for the fourth quarter. Its posted adjusted earnings of 46 cents per share, one cent short of analysts' estimates, according to Refinitiv. Meanwhile, its revenue of $1.42 billion topped the $1.40 billion analysts had expected.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — The tech company's shares jumped 1.5% after topping expectations for the fourth quarter, according to analysts polled by Refinitiv. Adjusted earnings came in at 63 cents per share, higher than the 54 cents estimated by analysts. Hewlett Packard also posted revenue of $7.81 billion, beating estimates of $7.43 billion.