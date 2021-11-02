Stocks Making the Biggest Moves After Hours: Bed Bath & Beyond, Caesars Entertainment, Lyft and More

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell Tuesday:

Bed Bath & Beyond — Bed Bath & Beyond shares soared 74% after the company announced various strategic changes to speed up growth, including a partnership with Kroger, the largest grocery chain in the U.S. Kroger's online customers will have access to Bed Bath's products.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

T-Mobile US — Shares of T-Mobile rose more than 2% in extended trading after the telecom company posted a stronger-than-expected profit for the previous quarter. T-Mobile earned 55 cents a share, topping a Refinitiv forecast of 53 cents per share. However, the company's revenue came in at $19.62 billion. Analysts expected sales of $20.19 billion, according to Refinitiv.

Lyft — Lyft jumped 10.3% after reporting better-than-expected third-quarter results. The ridesharing company posted a profit of 5 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv had forecast a loss of 3 cents per share. The company's revenue of $864.4 million was just above expectations. Revenue per active rider — a key metric for the company — also beat a StreetAccount estimate. To be sure, Lyft's 18.94 million active riders was below a consensus forecast of 19.7 million.

Activision Blizzard — The video game company reported better-than-expected quarterly earnings.. Activision earned 72 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv expected a profit of 70 cents. It also reported revenue of $1.88 billion, right in line with analysts' expectations. Activision shares, however, were down nearly 10% after the bell.

Caesars Entertainment — The casino and entertainment giant saw its shares fall nearly 6% after reporting EBITDA of $882 million, falling short of a $937 million StreetAccount estimate. Caesars said its results were pressured by a loss in its digital business. The company has said it plans to invest more in digital sports betting and iGaming.

Zillow — Zillow shares fell 8% after the real estate company announced it's closing its home buying and flipping business. The company also said it's eliminating a quarter of its workforce.