Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Amazon, Pinterest, Expedia and more

Check out the companies making headlines in extended trading:

Amazon — The e-commerce giant fell 2% after issuing weaker-than-expected guidance for the current quarter. Amazon said it forecasts sales in the first quarter between $151 billion and $155.5 billion. Analysts surveyed by LSEG were looking for $158.5 billion. Meanwhile, the company's fourth-quarter earnings and revenue were above consensus expectations.

Take-Two Interactive Software — The video game company jumped nearly 7% despite posting fiscal third-quarter revenue of $1.37 billion. Analysts polled by LSEG had expected $1.39 billion. Take-Two sees its current-quarter revenue, based on net bookings, coming in between $1.48 billion and $1.58 billion versus the estimated $1.54 billion.

Affirm Holdings — Shares of the payment company jumped more than 9% following a top-line beat for the fiscal second quarter. Affirm reported $866 million in revenues, while analysts expected $807 million, per LSEG. Gross merchandise volume grew 35% year-over-year in the prior quarter.

Pinterest — Shares of the social media company popped 18%. Revenue for the fourth quarter came in at $1.15 billion, slightly ahead of analysts' estimates of $1.14 billion, per LSEG. Pinterest also said it expects revenue of $837 million to $852 million in the first quarter, while analysts sought $833 million.

Expedia — The stock gained 11% after the company's fourth-quarter results topped Wall Street expectations. Expedia posted adjusted earnings of $2.39 per share on revenue of $3.18 billion. That is more than the $2.04 per share on $3.07 billion in revenue that analysts had penciled in, according to LSEG. The company also reinstated its quarterly dividend at 40 cents per share.

Bill Holdings — Shares plunged about 32% after the billing software company issued disappointing fiscal third-quarter revenue guidance. Bill Holdings expects for that period to generate revenue between $352.5 million and $357.5 million, below the $360.4 million that analysts surveyed by LSEG were expecting. However, earnings and revenue for the second quarter beat analysts' expectations.

Fortinet — The cybersecurity stock rallied 11%. Fortinet posted better-than-expected results for the fourth quarter, in addition to strong guidance for the full year. Fortinet sees full-year revenues falling between $6.65 billion and $6.85 billion, topping the $6.63 billion estimate from analysts, per LSEG.

E.l.f. Beauty — The cosmetics company tumbled 23% after slashing its guidance for the full fiscal year. E.l.f now sees sales ranging from $1.3 billion to $1.31 billion, short of consensus estimates of $1.34 billion, per StreetAccount. Adjusted earnings for the third quarter also narrowly missed expectations, coming in at 74 cents per share versus analysts' forecast for 75 cents a share, per LSEG.

Monolithic Power Systems — The semiconductor stock soared 16% following strong fourth-quarter results. Monolithic Power Systems reported adjusted earnings of $4.09 per share on revenue of $621.7 million. Analysts surveyed by FactSet had called for earnings of $3.98 per share on $608.1 million in revenue. The company also issued better-than-expected revenue guidance for the current quarter and a $500 million stock repurchase program. Management also increased the quarterly dividend by nearly 25%.



— CNBC's Sean Conlon, Lisa Kailai Han and Darla Mercado contributed reporting.