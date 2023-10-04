Stock futures tick lower on Wednesday night after Dow snaps 3-day string of losses: Live updates

U.S. stock futures slipped on Wednesday evening as investors looked ahead to key jobs data.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slid 57 points, or 0.2%. S&P 500 futures dropped 0.1%, while Nasdaq 100 futures also lost 0.1%.

Shares of Clorox slid nearly 3% after the bell, following guidance from the company for its fiscal first quarter that was much lower than consensus. The consumer goods company is calling for an adjusted loss ranging from 40 cents to zero cents per share. Analysts polled by FactSet called for $1.29 per share in earnings.

In Wednesday's regular trading, stocks ended the session higher. The S&P 500 added 0.81%, while the Dow rose 0.39% and snapped a three-day losing streak. The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite was the outperformer of the three major averages, jumping 1.35%.

"I've been cautious all year. Obviously, we're getting a little reprieve today, but I think it's just that: It's a brief reprieve," said Liz Young, SoFi's head of investment strategy, on CNBC's "Closing Bell."

Stocks were aided by a retreat in Treasury yields. The rate on the 10-year Treasury note slipped from highs last seen in 2007 after payroll processing firm ADP said that private job growth totaled 89,000 for September. That number came in well below the 160,000 estimate from Dow Jones, and it seemed to assure investors that the labor market is loosening.

Yields remain a focus for investors this week, especially as the bond market is sending warning signals.

The spread between the 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields ended Wednesday at about 31 basis points. The 2- and 10-year yield curve has been inverted since March 2022 – meaning short-term Treasury rates are higher than long-term rates. However, the spread between the two has begun to tighten or steepen, which some say is a sign of an oncoming recession.

"One of the things that we'll be thinking about for the rest of the week is the re-steepening of the yield curve," Young added.

Key jobs data that could move the market is on deck. Weekly jobless claims are due Thursday morning, while the main event for the market — September's nonfarm payrolls — will be out Friday.

-CNBC's Yun Li contributed reporting.

Student loan payments have resumed. Here’s where borrowers are cutting their budgets

The pandemic-era pause on federal student loan payments is over, and borrowers are already dialing back their expenses.

KeyBanc Capital Markets polled more than 1,000 domestic consumers last month and found that nearly 7 in 10 expect to slash spending now that loan payments have made a comeback. The weighted average monthly payment among KeyBanc's survey participants was $267.

The most cited categories for expected spending cuts are clothing, restaurants and travel.

However, some expenses are near and dear to consumers: Beauty and cosmetics, as well as footwear and consumer electronics are among the lower-ranked categories for spending cuts, KeyBanc found.

The findings seem to bode well for stocks like big-box retailer Walmart and discount shop FiveBelow – but also the likes of Lululemon and sneaker manufacturer On Holding. "Middle- and high-income cohorts indicated strong purchase intent for athleticwear," KeyBanc noted.

-Darla Mercado, Michael Bloom

Oil suffers worst daily performance in over a year

Futures for West Texas Intermediate crude fell 5.61% to settle at $84.22 a barrel on Wednesday. This marked its worst daily performance since September 23, 2022, when it fell 5.69%.

The losses within the energy sector were led by Devon Energy, which fell 5.25% during the day's trading session. Marathon Oil and Schlumberger also slid over 4%.

— Lisa Kailai Han, Christopher Hayes

Clorox slides 2.8% after the bell

Clorox stock ticked 2.8% lower in after-market trading hours, after the company posted weaker-than-expected guidance for its fiscal first quarter.

Citing an August cybersecurity attack that widely disrupted operations, the consumer goods company now expects an adjusted loss ranging from 40 cents to zero cents per share and lower than the $1.29 per share in earnings expected by analysts polled by FactSet. The company now expects gross margin to also fall from a year ago, whereas it previously forecasted an increase.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures open lower Wednesday night

Futures for the major averages opened lower on Wednesday.

S&P 500-linked futures slipped 0.2%, as did Nasdaq 100 futures. Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped by 65 points, or 0.2%.

— Darla Mercado