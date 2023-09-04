U.S. stock futures dip Tuesday morning

Stock futures are lower Tuesday morning at the start of the holiday-shortened week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 79 points, or 0.23%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 0.23%, while Nasdaq 100 futures slid 0.24%.

The moves follow an upbeat week for Wall Street, with the Dow and the Nasdaq notching their best performances since July. The 30-stock Dow and the Nasdaq added 1.4% and about 3.3% for the week. The S&P 500 gained 2.5% to register its best week since June.

Traders last week were weighing new signs of a slowing economy and easing pricing pressures. The latest U.S. nonfarm payrolls report showed the unemployment rate ticked higher to 3.8% in August, reaching its highest level in more than a year. Economists had expected it to remain at 3.5%. Average hourly earnings also increased 4.3% on a year-over-year basis, less than the 4.4% increase expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

"That [report] raises the critical short-term question for investors, can the labor market slow sufficiently, while inflation also decelerates, allowing the Federal Reserve to halt its policy rate hiking and keep rates stable for a while? It does appear as if slack in the labor force is growing," said Rick Rieder, chief investment officer of global fixed income at BlackRock.

Investors could also be looking at a challenging month ahead for stocks. September is historically the weakest month for equities, and investors will be sifting through economic reports—including fresh inflation data—ahead of the Fed's September policy meeting. Central bank policymakers will have a two-day meeting starting Sept. 19 and announce their interest rate decision Sept. 20.

Still, some technical indicators gave investors hope last week. In a sign of positive short-term momentum, the major indexes broke above their respective 50-day moving averages this past week.

"Investors are feeling more optimistic because we're back in an ascent mode and upward trend," Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA, told CNBC last week. He added, "At least in the near term, I think that the U.S. equity markets could continue to climb even in the face of a relatively challenging month."

Australia holds interest rates at 4.1% for third straight month

The Reserve Bank of Australia held its benchmark policy rate at 4.1%, extending its pause to three straight months.

RBA Governor Philip Lowe said in a statement that inflation in Australia has passed its peak and the inflation rate for July showed a further decline. "But inflation is still too high and will remain so for some time yet," Lowe added.

He also noted that the Australian economy is experiencing a period of below-trend growth, "and this is expected to continue for a while."

Despite this, Lowe did not give an indication for rate cuts, instead saying that some further tightening of monetary policy may be required, but that will continue to depend upon the data and the central bank's assessment of risks.

Country Garden pays bond coupon due in August, avoiding default: Reuters

Chinese property developer Country Garden Holdings wired bond coupon payments that were due last month, Reuters reported, citing a source close to the company.

China's largest private property developer failed to pay a $22.5 million coupon on two U.S. dollar bonds on Aug. 6, raising market fears of a default. Both payments had 30-day grace periods.

China service sector activity logs slowest expansion in eight months: Caixin survey

China's services sector recorded its slowest expansion since December 2022, according to a Caixin survey.

The Caixin purchasing managers index for August came in at 51.8, down from 54.1 in July.

The survey noted that this was amid a softer rise in overall new work, adding that "notably, new business from abroad fell for the first time in 2023 so far."

Nevertheless, companies remained optimistic onthe 12-month outlook, and planned company expansions supported a further increase in employment across the sector, the report said.

South Korea inflation rate quickens more than expected after six months of slowdowns

South Korea's consumer price index climbed 3.4% year-on-year in August, the first rise recorded in the inflation rate since January.

The figure was sharply higher than the 2.3% gain in July and also higher than the 2.7% expected by economists polled by Reuters.

The consumer price index also rose by 1% month-on-month, higher than the 0.3% expected.

UBS expects 'clear signs of slowing' for U.S. economy by November's FOMC meeting

UBS is sticking by its view of a "softish" landing for the U.S. economy, saying inflation is moving closer to the Federal Reserve's target without a recession this year.

"August was a tough month for investors," said Mark Haefele, global wealth management chief investment officer at UBS, noting that the S&P 500 ended last month down 1.6%. "Contradictory evidence and conflicting interpretations of economic data, asset pricing, and the outlook for Fed policy have buffeted asset prices in recent weeks as expectations of a soft landing for the US economy have ebbed and flowed."

Some remaining uncertainties could still keep market on edge, Haefele said in the Monday note. Last month's increase in core PCE came out well above the Fed's target, which could sustain the possibility of another rate hike, the analyst said. UBS is also watching for a potential rebound in savings rates and further cooling in the labor market.

"Our base case view is that by the November FOMC meeting, the economy will have shown clear signs of slowing, leading the Fed to finally put an end to its sharpest rate hike cycle since the 1980s. We expect US Treasury yields to fall by year-end as both US economic growth and inflation moderate," Haefele wrote.

Stocks will try to keep momentum next month, but headwinds await

Investors are preparing for what history says is the weakest month for markets.

In September, traders will weigh fresh data from economic reports, including the personal consumption expenditures price index, which is the Federal Reserve's preferred inflation measure. Traders also await September's two-day Fed meeting, during which central bank policymakers will announce their interest rate decision Sept. 20.

Stock futures open mixed Monday night

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 45 points, or 0.13%. S&P 500 futures were lower by 2.75 points, or 0.06%, while Nasdaq 100 futures gained 5.50 points, or 0.04%.

