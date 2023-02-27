Stock Futures Inch Higher as Wall Street Braces for Final Trading Day of February: Live Updates

Stocks futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the final trading day of February.{

Where the major averages stand ahead of final trading day of February

This is where all the major averages stand as February trading nears an end.

Dow Jones Industrial Average:

Down 3.5% in February

Down 0.8% so far this year

11% % of record high

of record high 80.57% % off pandemic low

S&P 500:

Down 2.3% this month

Up 3.7% in 2023

17.36% off record high

81.68% off pandemic low

Nasdaq Composite:

Down 1% in February

Up 9.6% year to date

29.27% off record high

72.92% off pandemic low

— Samantha Subin

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.10%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.12% each.

Zoom Video surged nearly 8% in overnight trading on strong earnings{

Zoom shares pop on strong fourth-quarter results

Shares of Zoom Video popped 8% in extended trading after fourth-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street's expectations.

The video communications company reported earnings of $1.22 a share on $1.12 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earning of 81 cents per share on revenues of $1.10 billion.

Despite expectations for slowing growth this year, Zoom also shared better-than-expected guidance for the current period.

— Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet

The overnight moves followed an up session for all the major averages as Treasury yields eased. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 72.17 points or 0.22%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31% and 0.63%, respectively.

February "will go down in history as the month where the market pulled back to digest a very strong rally you saw at the end of December into most of January," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "This is a pullback month, it's a rest month, and that's good as long as support is defended and support holds, which is last week's low."

More retail earnings reports offering clues into the health of the consumer are slated for Tuesday, including results from Target, AutoZone, Rivian Automotive, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and AMC Entertainment.

On the economic front, investors also await consumer confidence data, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI and the S&P Case-Shiller home prices index.

Occidental Petroleum shares decline on earnings miss

Occidental Petroleum's stock slipped 1% after the bell after posting a miss on the top-and-bottom lines for the fourth quarter.

The energy giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.61a share on $8.33 billion in revenue. Refinitiv estimates called for EPS of $1.80 on revenues of $8.66 billion.

The company also hiked its dividend by more than 38% to 18 cents a share and announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.

— Samantha Subin

Stock futures open slightly higher

Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Monday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.13% and 0.15%, respectively.

— Samantha Subin