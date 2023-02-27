Stock Futures Inch Higher as Wall Street Braces for Final Trading Day of February: Live Updates

Stocks futures rose slightly in overnight trading as investors braced for the final trading day of February.{
Where the major averages stand ahead of final trading day of February
This is where all the major averages stand as February trading nears an end.
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.
- Down 3.5% in February
- Down 0.8% so far this year
- 11% % of record high
- 80.57% % off pandemic low
S&P 500:
- Down 2.3% this month
- Up 3.7% in 2023
- 17.36% off record high
- 81.68% off pandemic low
Nasdaq Composite:
- Down 1% in February
- Up 9.6% year to date
- 29.27% off record high
- 72.92% off pandemic low
— Samantha Subin
Money Report
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 30 points, or 0.10%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.12% each.
Zoom Video surged nearly 8% in overnight trading on strong earnings{
Zoom shares pop on strong fourth-quarter results
Shares of Zoom Video popped 8% in extended trading after fourth-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street's expectations.
The video communications company reported earnings of $1.22 a share on $1.12 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earning of 81 cents per share on revenues of $1.10 billion.
Despite expectations for slowing growth this year, Zoom also shared better-than-expected guidance for the current period.
— Samantha Subin, Jordan NovetOccidental Petroleum
The overnight moves followed an up session for all the major averages as Treasury yields eased. The Dow Jones Industrial average rose 72.17 points or 0.22%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.31% and 0.63%, respectively.
Tuesday marks the final trading day of February{
Where the major averages stand ahead of final trading day of February
This is where all the major averages stand as February trading nears an end.
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
- Down 3.5% in February
- Down 0.8% so far this year
- 11% % of record high
- 80.57% % off pandemic low
S&P 500:
- Down 2.3% this month
- Up 3.7% in 2023
- 17.36% off record high
- 81.68% off pandemic low
Nasdaq Composite:
- Down 1% in February
- Up 9.6% year to date
- 29.27% off record high
- 72.92% off pandemic low
— Samantha Subin
February "will go down in history as the month where the market pulled back to digest a very strong rally you saw at the end of December into most of January," said Adam Sarhan, CEO of 50 Park Investments. "This is a pullback month, it's a rest month, and that's good as long as support is defended and support holds, which is last week's low."
More retail earnings reports offering clues into the health of the consumer are slated for Tuesday, including results from Target, AutoZone, Rivian Automotive, Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and AMC Entertainment.
On the economic front, investors also await consumer confidence data, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI and the S&P Case-Shiller home prices index.
Occidental Petroleum shares decline on earnings miss
Occidental Petroleum's stock slipped 1% after the bell after posting a miss on the top-and-bottom lines for the fourth quarter.
The energy giant reported adjusted earnings of $1.61a share on $8.33 billion in revenue. Refinitiv estimates called for EPS of $1.80 on revenues of $8.66 billion.
The company also hiked its dividend by more than 38% to 18 cents a share and announced a $3 billion share buyback plan.
— Samantha Subin
Where the major averages stand ahead of final trading day of February
This is where all the major averages stand as February trading nears an end.
Dow Jones Industrial Average:
- Down 3.5% in February
- Down 0.8% so far this year
- 11% % of record high
- 80.57% % off pandemic low
S&P 500:
- Down 2.3% this month
- Up 3.7% in 2023
- 17.36% off record high
- 81.68% off pandemic low
Nasdaq Composite:
- Down 1% in February
- Up 9.6% year to date
- 29.27% off record high
- 72.92% off pandemic low
— Samantha Subin
Zoom shares pop on strong fourth-quarter results
Shares of Zoom Video popped 8% in extended trading after fourth-quarter earnings and revenue surpassed Wall Street's expectations.
The video communications company reported earnings of $1.22 a share on $1.12 billion in revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had expected earning of 81 cents per share on revenues of $1.10 billion.
Despite expectations for slowing growth this year, Zoom also shared better-than-expected guidance for the current period.
— Samantha Subin, Jordan Novet
Stock futures open slightly higher
Stock futures opened slightly higher in overnight trading Monday.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 45 points, or 0.14%, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures added 0.13% and 0.15%, respectively.
— Samantha Subin