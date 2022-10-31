Stock Futures Flat as Indexes Exit Winning Month and Investors Look to Fed Meeting

Stock futures are flat Monday night as traders leave behind a winning month and look ahead to the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision on Wednesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average were down 1 point, near flat. Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 added 0.1%.

Monday's trading marked the end of what was the best month for the Dow since 1976, ending up 13.95%, as investors rotated out of technology and hedged hopes on stalwarts like banks. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite added about 8% and 3.9%, respectively.

Big Tech was in the spotlight last week as giants saw shares slide on disappointing earnings, weighing on the Nasdaq at times. Meanwhile, strong performances in earnings from Dow members such as Caterpillar and McDonald's sent the index on an upward ascent over the course of the week.

Earnings season continues Tuesday with Uber, Pfizer and Fox before the bell and Advanced Micro Devices and Airbnb after.

Tuesday also brings the start of the Fed's November meeting, which many market participants expect to result in a 75 basis point interest rate hike. Many will look to the central bank's statement and Fed Chair Jerome Powell's question and answer segment for clues around policymakers' battle against inflation.

"We're pretty confident that the market participants seem to be pricing in a 75 basis point increase," said Jason Ray, founder of Zenith Wealth Partners. "But looking ahead, how they're going to address [it] and see if they change their language on inflation or the pace of rate increases in the future will be something that we keep a keen eye on."

Investors will also be watching for economic releases on Tuesday, including job openings data and construction spending for September, as well as the ISM manufacturing report for October.

Eyes on the Fed this week

The November Fed meeting kicks off tomorrow.

Many market observers expect the central bank to continue its pattern of 75 basis point interest rate hikes.

"A 75-basis point rate hike on Wednesday should be fully expected, as the unemployment rate is still at a 50-year low and there is nothing to suggest that (Jerome) Powell will soften his stance on fighting inflation," said Danielle DiMartino Booth, chief strategist at Quill Intelligence. "The stock market surge since the last Fed meeting in mid-September only strengthens Powell's case for continuing to tighten financial conditions."

But many will be watching from the statement and question-and-answer segment with Powell, the chair, to see how hawkish the language is around inflation.

Some are expecting future meetings to bring lower interest rate hikes.

"Even more than Powell's direct ten minute Jackson Hole message, Wednesday's message will be crucial for market expectations going forward," said Quincy Krosby, chief global strategist for LPL Financial. "With the question and answer segment, Chairman Powell will need to convince traders and investors alike that the Fed is still resolutely determined to curtail inflation, but that it can be accomplished with a steady dose of lower rates."

Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Avis, Stryker and more

Earnings continued to drive the biggest moves in after-hour trading.

Avis Budget Group jumped 2% after the budget car rental company reported per-share earnings of $21.70, above expectations of $14.64 per share, according to Refinitiv.

Stryker dropped 5.5% after it reported a miss on the top line in its latest quarterly results. The company narrowly beat expectations on revenue.

See the full list here.

Stock futures open flat

Futures were near flat for the three major indexes at open.

Dow futures were near flat, up 3 points. Futures tied the S&P 500 were also flat.

Nasdaq 100 futures were up 0.1%.

