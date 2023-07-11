Stock Futures Are Little Changed as Wall Street Narrows Focus on Major Inflation Report: Live Updates

U.S. stock futures were close to flat Tuesday night as investors looked toward the first potentially pivotal inflation report slated for release this week.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 13 points, trading near flat. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also traded near flat.

Investors are eyeing the June consumer price index reading due before the bell Wednesday. Economists polled by Dow Jones anticipate the closely followed inflation indicator will rise 0.3% from May and 3.1% on an annualized basis. Excluding volatile food and energy prices, the so-called core CPI is forecasted to increase 0.3% on the month and 5% on the year.

June data for the producer price index — another well-watched gauge of inflation — is due Thursday before the bell. Both price indexes are being watched for tea leaves on the path of inflation, which investors see as potential harbingers for how the Federal Reserve will move interest rates going forward. The market is pricing in an approximately 92% chance the Fed raises interest rates at the July meeting, according to CME's FedWatch Tool.

"Investors are looking ahead to tomorrow's Consumer Price Index (CPI) numbers, which could show that inflation is continuing to cool," said Chris Zaccarelli, chief investment officer of the Independent Advisor Alliance. "But if it shows that inflation is remaining persistent, ... that's likely to force the Fed's hand."

Stocks finished higher in Tuesday's session. The Dow finished more than 300 points higher, equating to a gain of about 0.9%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite advanced nearly 0.7% and 0.6%, respectively.

Elsewhere, investors will monitor comments from central bank officials including Richmond Fed President Tom Barkin, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic and Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester throughout Wednesday for any insights into the state of U.S. economic policy.

Dow Transports notched a fresh 52-week high Tuesday

The Dow Jones Transportation Average, a 20-stock index that includes railways and airlines, leapt to a new 52-week high dating back to April 1, 2022. Dow Transports are up 19% in 2023, far outpacing the Dow Jones Industrial Average's roughly 3.4% gain.

Big winners in the index include Delta Air Lines and United Airlines, each of which is up nearly 50% in 2023.

The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq Composite are also near their 52-week highs, which they freshly notched in June. Both indexes are within 1% of those levels.

­— Darla Mercado, Gina Francolla

Atlanta Braves boast best record in baseball one week before spinoff from Liberty Media, Gordon Haskett says

Perfect timing.

Next Tuesday's formal spinoff of the Atlanta Braves from John Malone's Liberty Media comes one week from tonight's Major League Baseball All-Star Game, and as the Braves have posted an 0.844 winning percentage (27-5) since June 3, and the best record in MLB overall this season (60-29 or 0.674), according to Gordon Haskett Research's Don Bilson.

"Malone & Company hatched this plan back in November as part of a larger restructuring. And come next Tuesday, investors will no longer have to get their exposure to the Braves through a tracking stock. Besides the Braves, which Forbes values as $2.6bn, the stock will offer some real estate exposure as the Braves own their stadium and a mixed-use development that is adjacent to the stadium," Bilson wrote to clients Tuesday.

Bilson couldn't help but note that the Braves are 18.5 games ahead of the New York Mets, owned by Point72's Steven Cohen, while its tracking stock has soared 55% over the past year, almost twice the return on James Dolan's Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. Class A stock. Dolan owns the New York Knicks and New York Rangers.

— Scott Schnipper, with reporting by CNBC's Michael Bloom

Coty shares rise after report Kim Kardashian is considering rebuying minority stake of beauty line

Coty, the beauty and fragrance company that bought a minority stake of Kim Kardashian's SKKN BY KIM three years ago from the celebrity, popped more than 3% in extended trading on Tuesday. The move comes after The Wall Street Journal reported that Kardashian is in talks to buy back the stake.

Kardashian, who is known for reality shows "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" and "The Kardashians," sold her 20% share to Coty when SKKN was valued at $1 billion. The Journal, who cited people familiar with the matter, said the sale price has yet to be ironed out and there was the potential for the deal to still fall through

Coty has surged more than 50% so far in 2023, more than erasing losses from 2022's 18.5% slide.

Disclosure: Reality TV series "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" aired on E!, which has the same parent company as CNBC.

— Alex Harring

— Alex Harring