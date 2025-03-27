Stock futures are little changed as traders brace for Fed's preferred inflation reading: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night as investors await the release of a key inflation measure.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose by 15 points, or 0.04%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.06% and 0.06%, respectively.

In extended trading, Lululemon shares tumbled 10% after the athleisure company issued a weaker-than-expected outlook for the first quarter and 2025.

This comes on the heels of a losing day for the major averages. During Thursday's regular trading session, the 30-stock Dow fell about 155 points, or 0.4%. The S&P 500 slid 0.3%, while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.5%.

Stocks came under pressure after President Donald Trump announced a 25% tariff on "all cars that are not made in the United States," the latest tariff development that has roiled the market. Investors are concerned that the hit to consumer and corporate sentiment — particularly because of elevated uncertainty — could drag the economy as well as the broader market.

"I don't expect that market volatility is going to calm until we have more policy [certainty]. And a lot of us are looking to see if we get that next week," New York Life Investments' chief market strategist Lauren Goodwin said on CNBC on Thursday. "I'm not really seeing it. I anticipate that this volatility is here to stay with us."

On the economic front, February's personal consumption expenditures price index due Friday could confirm whether investors should be concerned about sticky inflation, especially after the Federal Reserve recently raised its inflation forecast. Economists polled by Dow Jones see the headline PCE price index reading rising 0.3% in February and 2.5% from 12 months earlier.

As of Thursday's close, Wall Street was headed for a second straight week of gains. The Dow is on track for a 0.8% advance week to date. The S&P 500 is up 0.5% for the period, while the Nasdaq Composite is on pace for a 0.1% gain.

