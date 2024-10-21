Stock futures are little changed as earnings season gains steam: Live updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading after the Dow Jones Industrial Average snapped a three-day winning streak.

Futures tied to the Dow edged down 10 points, while S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline

During Monday's trading session, the 30-stock Dow fell more than 344 points, or 0.8%, after three consecutive winning sessions. The S&P 500 declined about 0.2%, while the Nasdaq Composite added close to 0.3%. Elsewhere, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note surged nearly 12 basis points to 4.19%.

Investor attention remains fixated on third-quarter earnings season, with about one-fifth of the S&P 500 slated to report results this week. Zions Bancorporation popped about 6% after the bell Monday on strong earnings, while SAP SE gained nearly 4% after lifting its guidance.

So far, about 14% of companies in the broad index have reported results, with more than 7 out of 10 topping earnings estimates, according to FactSet.

While it is early in the season, some on Wall Street have raised concerns that the bar may be too high for corporate America. Despite a recent dialing back in expectations, Megan Horneman, chief investment officer at Verdence Capital Advisors, thinks 2025 estimates appear unrealistic.

"It is good to see analysts getting realistic about 2025 earnings growth," she said. "However, at 15% earnings growth, we believe it is still too optimistic given the expectation for slower economic growth in 2025."

She added that commentary on interest rates and insight into inflation and the economy will remain top of mind for investors this season.

The reporting period picks up Tuesday with results from 3M, Lockheed Martin, General Motors and Verizon. Tesla, IBM and Boeing are on deck later in the week.

These are the stocks on the move in overnight trading

Here are the companies making the biggest moves during overnight trading Monday:

Nike — Shares added less than 1% after the sneaker giant and athletics apparel company renewed its uniform partnership with the NBA and WNBA.

Zions Bancorporation — The regional bank stock rose 4% on stronger-than-expected third-quarter results.

Nucor — The steel production company declined more than 2% despite posting adjusted earnings and revenue that topped expectations in the third quarter.

Read the full list here.

— Samantha Subin

— Samantha Subin