Stock futures are little changed after Thursday's sell-off on Wall Street: Live updates

U.S. stock futures were little changed on Thursday night after the major averages slid following a lackluster earnings forecast from retail giant Walmart.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures were trading near the flatline, as were S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures.

During Thursday's regular session, the Dow shed 450.94 points, or 1.01%. The S&P 500 lost 0.43% and retreated from its recent all-time highs, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.47%. Investors pointed to a smattering of reasons behind the market's sell-off in addition to Walmart's 6.5% dip, including lingering inflationary concerns and declines in shares of Palantir.

But the market's fears on Thursday may have been slightly overblown, according to Art Hogan, chief market strategist at B. Riley Wealth Management. He added that Friday's economic data releases, which include the latest purchasing managers' index readings and January's existing home sales, will point equities in a direction to end the week.

"There's a chance that there's enough overall selling pressure that might drive in some margin hunters on Friday and try to claw back some of the losses that we're seeing today," he told CNBC in an interview. "I certainly think you'll get a sense tomorrow if investors feel like in the near term the moves today are overdone, especially if the PMIs and existing home sales are in line."

Hogan added: "I don't think that there's going to be a piece of economic data that could necessarily stir things up."

On a week-to-date basis, the S&P 500 is on pace for a slim gain of less than 0.1%, while the Nasdaq Composite is off 0.3%. The Dow is the underperformer, tracking for a 0.8% loss over the period.

Stocks making the biggest moves after the bell:

These are the stocks moving the most in extended hours trading:

Celsius Holdings — The energy drink company surged 28% in extended trading. Celsius posted adjusted earnings of 14 cents per share on revenue of $332 million in the fourth quarter, topping analysts' expectations for 11 cents per share and $326 million, respectively, per LSEG.

Dropbox — Shares slipped nearly 6%. The cloud storage company said that its non-GAAP gross margin came in at 83.1% in the fourth quarter, in line with analysts' expectations, per StreetAccount.

Block — The fintech stock dipped 6% after Block reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of 71 cents per share on $6.03 billion in revenue.

— Lisa Kailai Han

Stock futures are little changed

Stock futures traded near flat Thursday.

Futures tied to all the major averages were hovering around the flatline shortly after 6 p.m. ET.

— Lisa Kailai Han