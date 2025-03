Stock futures are little changed after major averages book two straight winning days: Live updates

Stock futures are near flat Monday night following two consecutive winning sessions that offered a reprieve from the market's recent sell-off.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures rose 22 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures also both ticked 0.1% higher.

Those moves follow a second-straight winning session on Wall Street. That marks a turn after several tough weeks on Wall Street as some soft economic data and President Donald Trump's on-again-off-again tariff policy left investors wary of the U.S.' financial health.

The S&P 500 officially entered correction territory last week, but the index has made up some notable ground in the recovery rally seen in Friday and Monday's sessions. Despite the recent bounce, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite still sits in a correction, a term used to describe an index falling at least 10% from a recent high. The three major indexes all remain down on the year, underscoring the strength of the market's pullback.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

While investors continue to follow updates out of the White House, they'll turn their attention to the Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting that kicks off Tuesday.

Traders will closely follow Wednesday afternoon's interest rate announcement and subsequent press conference with Fed Chair Jerome Powell. Fed funds futures are pricing in a 99% likelihood that the central bank holds rates steady, according to CME's FedWatch tool.

"We had two distinct stages to what was the fifth fastest correction since World War II: The first one was a good old growth scare, then we had pretty nasty technicals," said Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz. "Most of the bad technicals are behind us. So the two questions going forward is: Will the growth scare be contained? And will the hope in the Fed put prove realistic or not?"

Before Wednesday's announcement, investors will monitor economic data on imports, housing, building and production due Tuesday morning. There are no major earnings reports expected on Tuesday.

Investors have seen 'whiff' of stagflation, Mohamed El-Erian says

Market participants have gotten a taste of what so-called stagflation would look like, according to Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic advisor at Allianz.

Stagflation refers to a combination of higher prices and slower economic growth. Though this economic setup has not been seen in the U.S. in half a century, President Donald Trump's tariff policy has raised alarm that it could be coming back.

"I call it a whiff of stagflation," El-Erian said on CNBC's "Closing Bell: Overtime."

El-Erian added that investors should keep an eye out for anything that can show growth is cooling toward 1%, which he called "stall speed."

— Alex Harring

See the stocks moving after hours

These are some of the stocks making notable moves in after-hours trading:

Eastman Kodak — Shares of the photography-focused company popped 9.2% after net income and operational EBITDA both came in higher for the fourth quarter compared with the same period a year prior. Revenue, on the other hand, slipped about 3% to $266 million for the quarter.

Hallador Energy — The Indiana-based energy provider dropped 6.8% after revenue missed analysts' expectations for the fourth quarter. Hallador posted $94.2 million, under the consensus forecast of $95.5 million from the two analysts polled by FactSet.

— Alex Harring

Stock futures are little changed

Futures tied to the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 all sat near flat shortly after 6 p.m. ET. on Monday night.

— Alex Harring