Stock Futures Are Higher as Wall Street Awaits Key Inflation Report

Stock futures rose Monday night as investors waited for Tuesday's consumer price index report, an important inflation data point ahead of the Federal Reserve's September meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures gained 34 points, or 0.10%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.14% and 0.20%, respectively.

U.S. stocks rose Monday, continuing a relief rally that began last week when all three major averages snapped three-week slumps. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained nearly 230 points, or 0.7%. The S&P 500 rose close to 1.1%, and the Nasdaq Composite added about 1.3%.

Investors' confidence has been bolstered by the belief that inflation has already peaked. A weaker dollar and military success in Ukraine also supported stocks.

On Tuesday, all eyes will be on the August CPI report, which is expected to show a 0.1% decrease in headline inflation on a monthly basis, according to estimates from Dow Jones. The report is one of the last the Fed will see ahead of their Sept. 20-21 meeting, where they're expected to deliver their third consecutive 0.75 percentage point interest rate hike to tamp down inflation.

"The durability of the rally will likely be determined by Tuesday's CPI report this week and the tone of the FOMC meeting next week," said Mark Hackett, chief of investment research at Nationwide.

Wall Street will also be weighing the NFIB small business survey due Tuesday, the producer price index on Wednesday and retail sales data to be released Thursday.

Relief rally is likely bear market bounce, Wells Fargo says

The recent relief rally in stocks is likely another bear market bounce and investors should position for more choppiness ahead, according to Wells Fargo.

"Year-do-date, the outperformance of defensive, high shareholder payout, high-quality and low-valuation stocks reminds investors of the hallmark of a bear market," global portfolio and investment strategist Chao Ma wrote in a Monday note.

Such recoveries happen in nearly every bear market and many are quickly reversed, leaving investors with regrets, they added.

"Although it is difficult to predict the bottom of a bear market, in the past, market bottoms were typically preconditioned by over-pessimistic market sentiment and a sign of definitive improvement in the underlying economic or market issue," Ma said. "We believe we are not there yet in either regard."

In the meantime, Ma recommends investors look for defensive stocks with low volatility, high dividends and share repurchase yields. He also says investors should go for high quality names with profitability and leading market share and affordable market price.

—Carmen Reinicke

—Carmen Reinicke