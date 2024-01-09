Stock futures are flat in overnight trading Tuesday: Live updates

Stock futures were little changed in overnight trading Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 35 points, while S&P 500 futures inched down 0.05%. Nasdaq-100 futures hovered near the flatline.

Cryptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Marathon Digital fell 1% and 2%, respectively, as bitcoin prices declined.

Stocks making the biggest moves in extended trading

Here are some of the stocks making the most significant moves after the bell:

WD-40 — The maker of rust remover and lubricant jumped nearly 7%. WD-40 reported first-quarter financial results that surpassed Wall Street's expectations on the top and bottom lines. The company also reported a 13% increase in revenues year over year.

Intuitive Surgical — Intuitive Surgical's stock added nearly 5% after the medical device maker offered a stronger-than-expected sales outlook for the fourth quarter. The company said it anticipated revenue to come in at $1.93 billion, ahead of the $1.87 billion expected by analysts surveyed by FactSet.

PriceSmart — PriceSmart shares popped 9% after posting first-quarter results. The company said revenue increased 11% year over year and posted earnings of $1.24 per share, excluding items. That topped a FactSet estimate of $1.09.

Coinbase, Marathon Digital — Cyrptocurrency exchanges Coinbase and Marathon Digital fell about 1% and 2%, respectively, as bitcoin prices slumped. The U.S. Securities Exchange said its official X account had been compromised after an incorrect post said the agency had approved bitcoin exchange-traded funds.

— Samantha Subin

Elsewhere, Juniper Networks added about 1%, building on Tuesday's gains after Hewlett Packard Enterprise said it would buy the company for roughly $14 billion, or $40 per share, in an all-cash deal. HPE shares slipped about 1%, adding to Tuesday's nearly 9% loss.

Stocks are coming off a mixed session. The S&P 500 lost 0.15%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped nearly 158 points, or 0.42%. The Nasdaq Composite eked out a slight 0.09% gain. Seven of eleven major S&P sectors finished with losses, led to the downside by a 1.6% drop in energy.

Markets remain in "wait-and-see mode" as investors ready for the unofficial start of earnings season kicking off Friday with big banks, and brace for two key inflation reports that could inform upcoming Federal Reserve rate decisions, said Emily Roland, co-chief investment strategist at John Hancock Investment Management. December's consumer price index report comes Thursday, followed by the producer price index reading on Friday.

Traders in recent weeks have boosted their bets on a Federal Reserve pivot, bracing for rate cuts as soon as March. Some of those expectations have been dialed back in recent days, although the odds hover at around 63%, according to CME Group FedWatch tool.

"It almost feels like we ended the year with the Fed pivot party, and we're potentially experiencing a little bit of a hangover right now," Roland said.

Earnings heats up Friday with results from major financial heavyweights including JPMorgan Chase and Bank of America, along with UnitedHealth Group and Delta Air Lines.

Stock futures open little changed

Stock futures opened little changed on Tuesday.

Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average dipped 25 points,. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq-100 futures inched down about 0.05% each.

— Samantha Subin