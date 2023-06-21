Stock Futures Are Flat After a 3-Day Losing Streak: Live Updates

Stock futures were flat in overnight trading Wednesday after the market suffered three consecutive days of declines as the tech-powered rally faded.

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 24 points. S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq 100 futures were both little changed.

The rally appeared to decelerate this week as all three major averages fell three days in a row. The S&P 500 slid 0.5% Wednesday, marking its worst daily performance in June. The equity benchmark is now down 1% week to date, on pace to break a five-week win streak.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite fell 1.2%, suffering its worst daily performance since June 7. Big winner in artificial intelligence AMD dropped 5.7% Wednesday, while Intel retreated 6%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average slipped 0.3%.

Wednesday's decline came as Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said more rate hikes are likely ahead to combat inflation, pouring cold water on investors who had hoped the central bank was close to the end of its tightening cycle.

"Powell said lowering inflation has a long way to go and that could very well mean that they won't stop until the fall," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. "If other central banks seem poised to deliver more than a couple rate hikes, that might make it easier for the Fed to remain aggressive with tightening."

The Fed kept rates steady at last week's policy meeting after 10 consecutive hikes. However, officials indicated there could be two more quarter-percentage point increases this year.

Powell will deliver his Semiannual Monetary Policy Report to the Senate Banking Committee on Thursday morning. Investors will look for further comments on inflation and interest rates.

Investors will also monitor weekly jobless claims data Thursday morning, which is expected to show a total of 256,000, according to economists polled by Dow Jones.

Bitcoin tops $30,000

Bitcoin hit a high of $30,749.45 during Wednesday's session, reaching its highest level since April 14 when bitcoin traded as high as $31,102. The last time bitcoin traded over $30,000 was April 26.

— Gina Francolla

S&P 500 suffers worst day in June — a modest decline in a strong month

The S&P 500 slipped 0.52% during Wednesday's regular session as the stock market rally took a break from its tech-powered run. The decline was just enough to mark the broad-market index's worst day in June.

Information technology and communication services, the two hottest sectors in the S&P 500 this year, apparently took a day off and each logged a loss of about 1.4%. Alphabet and Netflix, both in the communication services sector, dropped more than 2%. Meanwhile, AMD, which slid 5.7%, and Intel, which shed 6%, pulled down the tech sector.

Even after Wednesday's decline, the S&P 500 is up nearly 4.5% in June and is touting a 13.7% gain for 2023.

— Darla Mercado, Chris Hayes

Investors Intelligence bullishness climbs to new 19-month high

The percentage of bullish financial newsletter advisors and editors rose to 54.3% in the latest weekly Investors Intelligence survey, a fresh 19-month high and up from 53.4% last week. In November 2021, bulls reached what II calls "a danger level" of 57.2%.

Bearishness slumped further, to 20%, the lowest since January 2022 and down from 20.6% last week. Those editors forecasting a correction also fell, down to 25.7% from 26% last week.

The spread between the percentage of bullish and bearish advisors widened to 34.3 points from 32.8 points a week ago, the largest positive difference since November 2021.

Contrarian investors look for rising bullishness as a sign of increased risk in the market, arguing that the higher readings indicate optimistic investors have already done most of their buying and there's less cash on the sidelines to push prices higher. The reverse is true at times of growing bearishness.

— Scott Schnipper