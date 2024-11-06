Money Report

Stellantis to indefinitely lay off 1,100 workers at Jeep plant in Ohio

By Michael Wayland,CNBC

A view of the Jeep Plant where United Auto Workers members are picketing on September 18, 2023 in Toledo, Ohio.
Sarah Rice | Getty Images
  • Stellantis announced plans Wednesday to cut a manufacturing shift and indefinitely lay off roughly 1,100 workers at a Jeep plant in Ohio.
  • The company has been battling high inventory levels and lower earnings this year.
  • The Toledo South Assembly plant produces the Jeep Gladiator pickup truck.

DETROIT — Automaker Stellantis announced plans Wednesday to cut a manufacturing shift and indefinitely lay off roughly 1,100 workers at a Jeep plant in Ohio.

The company, which has been battling high inventory levels and lower earnings this year, said the decision at its Toledo South Assembly Plant to cut production to one shift will better align production with demand of the Jeep Gladiator pickup — the factory's sole product.

"As Stellantis navigates a transitional year, the focus is on realigning its U.S. operations to ensure a strong start to 2025, which includes taking the difficult but necessary action to reduce high inventory levels by managing production to meet sales," Stellantis said in an emailed statement.

This is a breaking story. Please refresh for additional details.

