Startup founder Charlie Javice found guilty of defrauding JPMorgan Chase in $175 million deal

Charlie Javice, founder of a startup purchased by JPMorgan Chase in 2021, was convicted in federal court Friday of defrauding the bank by vastly overstating the company's customer list.

The jury decision comes after weeks of testimony in New York over who was to blame for the flameout of a once-promising startup. JPMorgan accused Javice, 32, of duping the bank into paying $175 million for a company that had more than 4 million customers, when in reality it had fewer than 300,000.

A spokesperson for JPMorgan declined to comment.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.