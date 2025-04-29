Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Starbucks is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

By Amelia Lucas, CNBC

A pedestrian holds a Starbucks cup in Sacramento, California, on April 28, 2025.
David Paul Morris | Bloomberg | Getty Images
  • Investors are expecting Starbucks' same-store sales to decline for the fifth straight quarter.
  • Shares of Starbucks have fallen 8% this year, as investors worry about tariffs and how they will affect consumer spending.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting the company to report:

  • Earnings per share: 49 cents expected
  • Revenue: $8.82 billion expected

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

Analysts are expecting Starbucks' same-store sales to decline for the fifth straight quarter. The company's North American same-store sales are projected to fall 0.8%, while the metric is expected to shrink 1.7% internationally, according to StreetAccount estimates.

The coffee giant has been in turnaround mode since September, when CEO Brian Niccol joined the company. Early steps to revive its U.S. sales include changing its advertising strategy, writing personalized messages on coffee cups again and improving the algorithm used by its mobile app.

So far, the only major restaurant company to report earnings for the first three months of the year has been Niccol's former employer, Chipotle. The burrito chain reported same-store sales declines and cut its full-year forecast, citing a slowdown in consumer spending and bad weather.

Money Report

news 12 mins ago

Trump tariffs squeeze businesses and may raise prices: ‘Small local families are the ones paying for it,' says ice cream shop owner

news 28 mins ago

The outdated health idea that's holding women back in life and careers

Shares of Starbucks have fallen 8% this year, as investors worry about tariffs and how they will affect consumer spending. The company has a market cap of more than $95 billion.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us