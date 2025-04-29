Starbucks is about to report earnings. Here's what to expect

Investors are expecting Starbucks' same-store sales to decline for the fifth straight quarter.

Starbucks is expected to report its fiscal second-quarter earnings after the bell on Tuesday.

Here's what Wall Street analysts surveyed by LSEG are expecting the company to report:

Earnings per share: 49 cents expected

49 cents expected Revenue: $8.82 billion expected

Analysts are expecting Starbucks' same-store sales to decline for the fifth straight quarter. The company's North American same-store sales are projected to fall 0.8%, while the metric is expected to shrink 1.7% internationally, according to StreetAccount estimates.

The coffee giant has been in turnaround mode since September, when CEO Brian Niccol joined the company. Early steps to revive its U.S. sales include changing its advertising strategy, writing personalized messages on coffee cups again and improving the algorithm used by its mobile app.

So far, the only major restaurant company to report earnings for the first three months of the year has been Niccol's former employer, Chipotle. The burrito chain reported same-store sales declines and cut its full-year forecast, citing a slowdown in consumer spending and bad weather.

Shares of Starbucks have fallen 8% this year, as investors worry about tariffs and how they will affect consumer spending. The company has a market cap of more than $95 billion.