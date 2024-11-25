Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Starbucks baristas can't view their schedules after ransomware attack on vendor

The coffee company said its store leaders and baristas are working around the outage manually until it's resolved, and trying to ensure employees get paid.

By Amelia Lucas,CNBC

The Starbucks logo is displayed above one of its cafes in London on Aug. 13, 2024.
Hollie Adams | Reuters
  • Starbucks baristas are not able to view and manage their schedules because of a ransomware attack on one of the company's vendors.
  • The coffee company said its store leaders and baristas are working around the outage manually until it is resolved, and trying to ensure employees get paid.
  • The interruption has not affected customers directly.

A ransomware attack on one of Starbucks' software vendors has disrupted how the coffee chain's baristas view and manage their schedules, the company said Monday.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Starbucks said it is working closely with the vendor to resolve the issue. The company did not disclose the name of the third party.

The outage affects Starbucks' employee platform that shows baristas their schedules and allows the company to track how many hours employees have worked. Store leaders and baristas are currently working around the outage manually, and the company said it is ensuring that employees will receive pay for all hours worked despite the disruption.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The interruption has not affected customers directly, and Starbucks said it is continuing to serve people in its cafes.

The Wall Street Journal first reported news of the outage's effect on Starbucks.

As ransomware attacks have surged, 2024 is on track to be one of the worst years on record. By mid-2024, more than 2,300 incidents had already been reported, according to a report from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Zoom surpasses expectations as it calls for another quarter of single-digit growth

news 13 mins ago

Kohl's CEO Tom Kingsbury to step down in January, to be replaced by Michaels CEO Ashley Buchanan

— CNBC's Kate Rogers contributed reporting for this story.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us