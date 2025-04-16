Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Spotify is down. Company says it is working to fix it

By CJ Haddad, CNBC

The Spotify logo is displayed on a screen on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Dec. 4, 2023.
Brendan Mcdermid | Reuters
  • Spotify was down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.
  • The company said it was working on a fix but did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

Spotify was down Wednesday, with about 50,000 reports of an outage on DownDetector.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

"We are aware of the outage and working to resolve it as soon as possible. The reports of this being a security hack are false," the company wrote in a post to X via their SpotifyStatus account.

The music streaming giant did not provide details about the scope of the outage.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Users peppered the replies of the company's status update with frustrations and memes.

"I'll just hum to myself," wrote user @alexissTyler under one Spotify's status update posts.

Money Report

news 5 mins ago

These are the most ‘recession-proof' jobs in a potential downturn, says economist

news 17 mins ago

The 25 highest-paying college majors—more than half earn at least $100,000 by mid-career

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Dashboard
Newsletters Weather Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Politically Speaking Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us