Spent too much this holiday season? Here are steps you can take to avoid a repeat next year

To avoid overspending during the holidays, people need to plan ahead and create a spending budget, experts said.

There are steps you can take now if you spent too much this season.

Opening presents during the holidays is of course a lot of fun. But for many, opening those credit card statements will be just the opposite.

Months before the holidays hit, consumers were already bracing for the anticipated costs.

More than half of 2024 holiday shoppers, or 55%, felt stress at the costs associated with the season, according to a survey conducted online in September by The Harris Poll on behalf of NerdWallet.

Still, 32% of consumers thought it was important to purchase holiday gifts and experiences to show their love for family and friends, despite the expenses, the survey found.

"The holidays are hyped 24/7 for weeks before the actual days," said Carrie Rattle, a financial therapist in New York. "This builds a level of almost manic euphoria and gives us permission to ignore a spending plan, achieve instant gratification and worry about the aftershocks later."

Those aftershocks are likely being felt right around now.

To that point, 10% of holiday shoppers this year were considering tapping their emergency savings for gifts, according to NerdWallet. Meanwhile, 9% said they'd prioritize their gift purchases over debt payments or other bills. (Some 2,000 adults ages 18 and older were polled.)

To avoid overspending during the holidays, people need to plan ahead and create a spending budget, experts say. There are steps you can take now to avoid a repeat next year.

Plan ahead and 'bookend your shopping time'

It's best to start thinking about big purchases, such as for the holidays, "when you are calm and rational," Rattle said. That will likely be far in advance of when those events take place.

"Before the tide of emotional shopping overtakes you, know what you want to spend," Rattle said.

This way, you can also take your time deciding what gifts you want to get people and to research the costs.

It can be a good idea to save throughout the year for the holidays, said Kristen Euretig, a certified financial planner and founder of Brooklyn Plans.

"You can simply set aside a monthly amount to a dedicated savings account and reserve it for holiday expenses," Euretig said.

Starting early will also allow you to take advantage of different sales that pop up throughout the year, Euretig added.

Rattle recommends people make a list of the gifts they want to buy far in advance, and then space out their purchases to avoid breaking your budget.

"Buy once a week," she said. "Bookend your shopping time by having an obligation before shopping, and right after your targeted completion time."

"When you control your purchasing time you also control browsing," Rattle added.

You can also be on the lookout for which of the gifts you bought people were actually put to use, she said.

"Reflecting on this helps you realistically separate what is truly valued by the receiver," Rattle added.