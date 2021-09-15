SpaceX Inspiration4 Launch Live: The Crew Walks Out and Suits Up, With Three Hours to Liftoff

This is CNBC's live blog covering the SpaceX Inspiration4 launch, a historic crewed launch of nonprofessional astronauts from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

KENNEDY SPACE CENTER, Fla. — SpaceX is aiming to launch the Inspiration4 mission on Wednesday evening from NASA's facility in Florida. The mission is the first private crew launched to orbit by Elon Musk's company, and the first time a crew were all nonprofessional astronauts.

Inspiration4 includes commander Jared Isaacman, pilot Sian Proctor, medical officer Hayley Arceneaux, and mission specialist Chris Sembroski. The multiday trip was paid for by Isaacman for an undisclosed amount, with the main goal of the spaceflight to raise $200 million for St Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Back in the Model Xs to go to the launchpad

The crew left the suit up room and got back in the Model Xs for a short ride to the launch tower. SpaceX noted on the webcast that the Model Xs are custom made to work with the space suits and connect to their environmental support to keep the astronauts comfortable.

The crew finishes suiting up

Weather forecast looking good for launch

SpaceX principal integration engineer John Insprucker gave a weather forecast update, saying that the local area "looking good for a launch opportunity tonight." Additionally, looking three days ahead to when the crew is scheduled to return and splashdown off the Florida coast, the targeted landing sites are also expected to be clear.

Meet the Inspiration4 crew

John Kraus / Inspiration4

Isaacman gathered a unique group of individuals for the mission through three ways: from St. Jude's staff, through an entrepreneurial competition, and via a charity lottery.

The Inspiration4 commander founded his payment processing company in 1999 when he was 16. He's also an avid pilot, with a variety of ratings in commercial and military jets. He has flown in more than 100 airshows and is co-founder of Draken International, a private aerospace company that helps train pilots for the U.S. military.

Hayley Arceneaux, a cancer survivor and now a physician assistant at St. Jude, is the mission's medical officer. She survived osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, at age 10 and will be the first person to fly in space with a prosthetic body part — as a significant portion of her leg is metal. At 29, Arceneaux will also become the youngest American to fly in space.

Sian Proctor, 51, the Inspiration4 pilot, joined the crew after winning an online business competition through Isaacman's company. She is a geoscientist and science communication specialist, with a passion for space exploration that extends back to her childhood: She was born in Guam while her father worked for a NASA ground station during the Apollo missions. Proctor is an analog astronaut, having completed multiple Earth-based missions that simulate the isolation of living in space. In 2009, Proctor was a finalist for NASA's 2009 astronaut selection

Chris Sembroski, the mission specialist, donated to the St. Jude fundraising campaign and was selected from among nearly 72,000 entries. Sembroski, 42, is a Lockheed Martin engineer and an Air Force veteran who served in Iraq.

Elon Musk visited the crew before departure

Crew arrives at new SpaceX spacesuit facility

SpaceX is debuting a new spacesuit facility for this crewed mission, which is next to the company's Falcon rocket support building next to LC-39A.

For SpaceX's missions with NASA astronauts, those crews had been suiting up at the Neil Armstrong Operations and Checkout facility.

Crew walks out of SpaceX hangar

The four members of the Inspiration4 crew — Jared Isaacman, Hayley Arceneaux, Sian Proctor, Chris Sembroski — walked out of the SpaceX facility that houses the company's reused rocket boosters, before boarding a pair of Tesla Model Xs. They are now driving to where they will put on their spacesuits.

Here is what you should know about Inspiration4

Fundraising for St. Jude

The Inspiration4 mission's main goal is to raise $200 million for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

The organization's website shows $30.8 million has been donated to date, in addition to the $100 million from mission commander Jared Isaacman. The SpaceX livestream also has a donations feature on YouTube, with nearly $10,000 more raised as the webcast began.

SpaceX webcast begins

The company's livestream of the Inspiration4 launch has begun, with the countdown clock at Kennedy Space Center showing four hours and 15 minutes to go until liftoff.