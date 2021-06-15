Southwest Airlines Flights Briefly Delayed Again, a Day After Weather-Service Glitch

- Southwest reported "system issues" a day after a glitch at a weather-data provider delayed hundreds of flights.
- It was not immediately clear if the issues were related.
- Operations had resumed by mid-afternoon EDT, according to at least one airport.
Southwest Airlines operations were briefly disrupted Tuesday while at least one major airport told the carrier's customers to expect delays, a day after a technical problem with a weather-data supplier delayed hundreds of flights.
Southwest told customers who complained about check-in and flight delays that the carrier was experiencing "system issues."
"We are aware of system issues and are working quickly to resolve," Southwest said in a tweet. "We will share more info soon."
Hollywood Burbank Airport in California tweeted at 2:25 p.m. ET that the issue was resolved and that operations had resumed.
Denver International Airport earlier tweeted that Southwest was having a "network connectivity issue" and warned travelers that flight delays are likely.
The airline didn't immediately respond to a request for comment. The Federal Aviation Administration referred questions to the airline.
On Monday, 1,541 Southwest flights, about 41% of its schedule, were delayed according to flight-tracking site FlightAware.com. More than 700 Southwest flights were delayed on Tuesday, about a fifth of the carrier's schedule, according to the site.
The airline said its operations on were disrupted Monday evening after its "third-party weather provider experienced intermittent performance issues" but told employees on Tuesday that it was in "relatively good shape" as operations resumed.