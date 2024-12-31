Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
South Korea

South Korea's impeached President Yoon faces arrest as court issues warrant, deepening political turmoil

Yoon is the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest

By Yeo Boon Ping,CNBC

South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol speaks to the nation at the Presidential Office on December 14, 2024 in Seoul, South Korea. 
South Korean Presidential Office | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • A warrant for impeached South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeon was approved by a Seoul court on Tuesday, domestic media reported.
  • Yoon is the first sitting South Korean president to face arrest.  
  • The approved warrant empowers authorities to take Yoon into custody for questioning within 48 hours.

South Korea's impeached President Yoon Suk Yeon could become the first sitting president of the country to face an arrest after a court issued a warrant against him, domestic media reported.

>24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The Seoul Western District Court issued the detention warrant against Yoon, Korea Times reported, after he failed to show up for questioning, despite multiple summons by a joint investigation unit comprising South Korea's police and the Corruption Investigation Office for High-ranking Officials.

The warrant empowers the CIO to take Yoon into custody for questioning within a 48 hours.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. >Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Yoon Kab-keun, the sitting president's lawyer, has said that investigating insurrection charges is outside the CIO's jurisdiction. Citing security concerns, the Presidential Security Service has blocked access to the presidential office compound and Yoon's official residence, according to news agency Yonhap.

South Korean presidents do not enjoy immunity from insurrection or treason charges. Moreover, presidents are not allowed to obstruct a court-issued detention or arrest warrant, according to CIO Chief Oh Dong-woon.

Yoon is facing charges related to his declaration of emergency martial law on Dec. 3, which he justified as necessary for the protection of the constitution. He lifted martial law within six hours after the country's National Assembly voted to overturn his decree.

Money Report

news 2 hours ago

China's December factory activity growth misses expectations as analysts decry insufficient stimulus

news 4 hours ago

Ivy league sociologist: The 4-word phrase you should never say to your kids if you want them to be successful and well-adjusted

Yoon was impeached by lawmakers on Dec. 14, with members of his People Power Party voting in favor of the motion. An earlier vote had failed to reach a two-thirds majority.

South Korea's Constitutional Court has begun proceedings to determine whether to remove Yoon from office or to reinstate him, reported Yonhap. It will deliver its ruling within 180 days, starting Dec. 14.

While the impeachment suspends Yoon from his duties and powers as head of state, he remains president while the Constitutional Court deliberates on his case.

After Yoon's impeachment, Prime Minister Han Duck-soo filled in for the role of president.

However, Han was also impeached last week. He was accused by the opposition Democratic Party of being reluctant to immediately appoint three justices to the Constitutional Court.

Chio Sang-mok, deputy prime minister and finance minister, became acting president on Dec. 27 following Han's impeachment.

— CNBC's Ruxandra Iordache and Hakyung Kim contributed to this report.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

South Korea
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us