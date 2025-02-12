Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SoftBank posts surprise loss in third quarter, revenue also misses estimates

By Dylan Butts, CNBC

The logo of SoftBank is displayed at a company shop in Tokyo, Japan January 28, 2025. 
Issei Kato | Reuters

SoftBank Group posted a surprise quarterly loss Wednesday and the Japanese company's revenue also missed analysts' estimates.

Here are Softbank's results compared with LSEG SmartEstimate, which is weighted toward forecasts from analysts who have been more consistently accurate:

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

  • Revenue: 1.83 trillion yen vs. 1.84 trillion yen
  • Net loss of 369.17 billion yen vs. a profit of 298.53 billion yen

The company reported its quarterly earnings after trading closed at the Tokyo stock exchange.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In recent years, SoftBank has made a number of controversial high-value investments in companies that have struggled or marked down their valuations. 

It is now repositioning itself to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom, where players such as Nvidia have benefited from meteoric demand for chips and data center GPUs.

SoftBank is close to finalizing a $40 billion primary investment in OpenAI at a $260 billion pre-money valuation, sources recently told CNBC's David Faber.

Money Report

news 1 hour ago

Europe wants to be part of the AI race against China and the U.S. — and shake off its anti-innovation image

news 2 hours ago

European markets head for positive open as traders await latest U.S. inflation data

This is breaking news. Please check for updates.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us