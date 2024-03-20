SoFi CEO explains convertible debt offering: ‘We did this deal from a position of strength'

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto explained why the online personal finance company issued a convertible debt offering.

In a Wednesday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, SoFi CEO Anthony Noto explained why the online personal finance company issued a convertible debt offering, saying it was a way to lower debt costs.

"We did this deal from a position of strength," Noto said. "What we saw was an opportunity, from that position of strength, to lower our cost of debt."

The company announced in early March it planned to raise $750 million by issuing convertible senior notes. In the same announcement, SoFi also said it entered into agreements with certain holders of existing convertible notes to exchange them for shares.

SoFi's stock soon dropped and is now down about 26% year to date.

The company reached GAAP profitability for the first time during the fourth quarter of 2023. Noto said that SoFi had been performing so well it can now issue debt at a lower rate.

"We saw it as an opportunity to do it and have a negligible impact on GAAP earnings per share and also, combined with a buyback, have it be accretive to tangible book value per share by 8 to 10%," Noto said. "The reason why we did it is really important, because I think this is what will put some momentum back into the stock."

