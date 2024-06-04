Money Report

Soccer star Mbappe reportedly set to receive bonus of at least $108 million in Real Madrid move

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

David Ramos | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images
  • Real Madrid on Monday confirmed in a short statement that an agreement had been reached for Mbappe to play for the Spain-based club over the next five seasons.
  • The 25-year-old World Cup winner said via social media that it was "a dream come true" to sign for the club.
French soccer player Kylian Mbappe listens to the French president as he arrives for a lunch at the team's training camp, as part of the team's preparation for the UEFA Euro 2024 European football championships in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on June 3, 2024.
Sarah Meyssonnier | Afp | Getty Images
24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

French soccer star Kylian Mbappe will reportedly receive a signing-on bonus of at least £85 million, or $108.4 million, over the next five years after completing his much-anticipated move to Spanish giant Real Madrid.

Real Madrid on Monday confirmed in a short statement that an agreement had been reached for Mbappe to play for the club over the next five seasons. The release did not disclose any financial details.

The 25-year-old World Cup winner is expected to officially join Real Madrid on a free transfer when his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of June.

Media reports diverged over the financial arrangements of the deal.

Sky Sports on Monday reported Mbappe would receive a signing bonus of just more than £85 million from Real Madrid, with the club expected to pay the fee in instalments over his five-year contract.

Separately, the BBC said Mbappe would receive a 150 million euro, or $162.9 million, signing-on bonus to be paid over the next five years, 15 million euros per season, and the player would keep a percentage of his image rights.

CNBC could not independently confirm either report.

A spokesperson for Real Madrid did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment. CNBC has also reached out to Mbappe.

Mbappe, who had long been a top target of Real Madrid, said on social media that it was "a dream come true" to sign for the club.

"So happy and proud to join the club of my dream @realmadrid," Mbappe said on the social media platform X on Monday. "Nobody can understand how excited I am right now."

The post, which was written in Spanish, English and French, was accompanied by photos of a young Mbappe wearing a Real Madrid jacket during a visit to the club. One of the photos showed Mbappe meeting former Real Madrid player and five-time Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.

Confirmation of Mbappe's move to Real Madrid came shortly after the Spanish club won the Champions League final for a record-extending 15th time.

Mbappe scored 44 goals for Paris Saint-Germain last term, helping the club secure the Ligue 1 title for the twelfth time. The striker has been the leading scorer in the French top flight for the past six years.

