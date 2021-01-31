Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
coronavirus

Snowstorm Prompts Airlines to Cancel Most NYC-Area Flights

By Leslie Josephs, CNBC

Kamil Krzaczynski | AFP | Getty Images
  • Airlines called off most flights for the New York area as a Nor'easter approached.
  • The winter storm could bring more than a foot of snow to New York City and more to suburbs north and east of the city.
  • Flight schedules are already limited due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Airlines canceled most New York City-area flights scheduled for Monday ahead of a strong winter storm that's expected to bring high winds and heavy snow to the region. Local officials also urged people to stay off roads.

Flight schedules were already drastically lower than the norm because of the Covid-19 pandemic and a host of travel restrictions.

Money Report

China 25 mins ago

Xiaomi Sues U.S. to Overturn Chinese Military Designation and Share Investment Ban

China 54 mins ago

New Chart Shows China Could Overtake the U.S. as the World's Largest Economy Earlier Than Expected

Three-quarters of the departures scheduled from John F. Kennedy International Airport, or 151 flights, have been canceled as have 86%, or 102 flights from LaGuardia Airport, according to FlightAware, a flight-tracking site. Nearly 70% of the departures from United Airlines hub Newark Liberty International Airport were also canceled. A snowstorm canceled about a quarter of departures from Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Sunday.

Airlines stopped charging ticket-change fees last year in an effort to boost bookings in the pandemic but several major carriers said they won't charge fare differences for travelers affected by the winter storm.

Delta Air Lines and American Airlines said travelers can change their tickets to and from more than two-dozen airports in the mid-Atlantic and Northeast without paying a difference in fare if they can rebook by Saturday. New York-based JetBlue Airways said travelers won't have to pay the fare difference if they can travel by Friday while United had a similar policy if customers rebook Sunday. All the carriers encouraged customer to check with their airline for up-to-date information.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

coronavirusBusinessairlinesAmerican Airlines Group Inc.
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Military Politically Speaking Local Business Spotlight Investigations SportsWrap California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live U.S. & World
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us