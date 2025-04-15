Singapore dissolves parliament ahead of general election

Singapore President Tharman Shamugaratnam on Tuesday dissolved the city-state's parliament, paving the way for a general election.

This was done on the advice on Prime Minister Lawrence Wong. A release by the prime minister's office stated that Nomination Day will be on April 23.

A polling date will be announced by the returning officer later.

This will be Singapore's 14th general election since independence, and will be Wong's first general election as prime minister.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The election comes at a time of heightened global turmoil, as U.S. president Donald Trump charges ahead with hefty tariffs on friends and foes alike.



Wong said in a ministerial statement on April 8, "We are very disappointed by the U.S. move, especially considering the deep and longstanding friendship between our two countries."

Singapore on Monday eased its monetary policy for the second straight time, as the city-state sees zero growth this year as a possibility after posting a lower-than-expected GDP expansion of 3.8% for the first quarter.

This is breaking news. Please refresh for updates.