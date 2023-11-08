Shares of Roblox pop 15% after company's third-quarter results beat estimates

Roblox shares jumped Wednesday after the company released third-quarter results that beat analysts' estimates.

The company reported 70.2 million average daily active users, up 20% from a year earlier.

In a letter to shareholders Wednesday, Roblox said it has slowed its spending growth across major expense categories

Here's how the company did:

Loss per share: 45 cent loss vs. 51 cent loss expected by LSEG, formerly known as Refinitiv

The revenue figure is what Roblox calls bookings, a category that includes sales recognized during the quarter and deferred revenue. Bookings rose by 20% year over year. Roblox reported $702 million in bookings in the year-ago quarter.

The company generates revenue from sales of its virtual currency called Robux, which players use to dress up their avatars and buy other premium in-game features.

Users spent more than 16 billion hours engaged in Roblox during the second quarter, up 20% year over year.

The company reported a net loss of $277.2 million for the quarter, which ended Sept. 30. Roblox reported a net loss of $297.8 million for the same period in 2022.

In a letter to shareholders Wednesday, the company said that top-line growth was particularly strong in East Asia and Europe, and that Roblox has slowed its spending growth across major expense categories. The company said it will also begin providing guidance in fiscal 2024.

The company said average bookings per daily active user was $11.96, flat year over year.