Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Dodge-maker Stellantis issues profit warning; shares drop 12%

By Ruxandra Iordache,CNBC

Brand new Dodge Charger cars are displayed on the sales lot at Hilltop Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram on August 17, 2022 in Richmond, California.
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images
  • The French-Italian conglomerate, known for brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Maserati, warned of lower-than-expected sales "across most regions" in the second half of the year.
  • It now pencils in an adjusted operating income (AOI) margin between 5.5% to 7.0% for the full-year 2024 period, down from a "double digit" outlook.
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the FCA Headquarters and Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Jan. 19, 2021.
Jeff Kowalsky | Afp | Getty Images
The Stellantis sign is seen outside the FCA Headquarters and Technology Center in Auburn Hills, Michigan, on Jan. 19, 2021.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Stellantis on Monday trimmed its 2024 annual guidance on the back of deteriorating "global industry dynamics" and bolstered competition from China, sending Milan-listed shares lower on open.

The French-Italian conglomerate, known for brands such as Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep and Maserati, warned of lower-than-expected sales "across most regions" in the second half of the year. It now pencils in an adjusted operating income (AOI) margin between 5.5% to 7.0% for the full-year 2024 period, down from a "double digit" outlook.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

"Deterioration in the global industry backdrop reflects a lower 2024 market forecast than at the beginning of the period, while competitive dynamics have intensified due to both rising industry supply, as well as increased Chinese competition," the automaker said.

It also lowered projections for its industrial free cash flow to a range between minus 5 billion euros ($5.58 billion) to minus 10 billion euros, from a "positive" guidance previously, as a result of a lower anticipated AOI margin and temporarily higher working capital over the second half of this year.

The automaker further attributed the revisions to its guidance to "decisions to significantly enlarge remediation actions on North American performance issues," but supplied no additional details. Earlier this year, Stellantis was sued by shareholders in the U.S. who claimed the automaker defrauded them by concealing rising inventories and other items, Reuters reported.

Money Report

news 33 mins ago

Oil markets not pricing in an ‘all-out war' after Israel kills Hezbollah leader, but risks persist

news 2 hours ago

CNBC Daily Open: Shiny September days for stocks

This month, Stellantis' U.S. dealer network criticized CEO Carlos Tavares for the company's recent sales decreases, factory production cuts, among other decisions that they assessed as detrimental to the automaker's business.

The carmaker's stock was trading down 12% at 9 a.m. London time.

The Stellantis profit warning comes days after German automaker Volkswagen once more slashed its own annual outlook on Friday, now guiding for an operating return on sales of 5.6% in 2024, from a 6.5-7.0% range previously.

In a Google-translated bourse filing, it attributed its lowered projections to lagging developments in its passenger car and commercial vehicle brands, along with a "deterioration of the macroeconomic environment, giving rise to further risks, particularly for the Core brand group."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us