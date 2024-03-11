British retailer Currys drops 10% after U.S. investment firm Elliott pulls out of takeover race

The U.S. investment firm said that following "multiple attempts to engage with Currys' Board, all of which were rejected," it was not making an improved offer for the U.K. company.

The move now clears the way for Chinese online retailer JD.com which joined the race earlier this year.

Elliott made two approaches for Currys including a £757 million ($973 million) proposal at the end of February.

LONDON — Elliott Investment Management said Monday it had decided not to make another takeover bid for British electrical retailer Currys after repeatedly being rejected.

Shares of Currys were down 10% in early deals Monday after the news.

Currys shares closed at 64.5 pence on Friday but tanked to trade around 57 pence on Monday morning.

A spokesperson for Currys said the company would not be commenting on the announcement.

Correction: The headline of this story has been updated to correct the spelling of U.S. investment firm Elliott.