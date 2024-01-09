SEC's compromised account was ‘not due to breach of X's systems,' company says

Social media X said late Tuesday it has completed a preliminary probe into the compromised account of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that displayed a false post claiming the SEC had approved bitcoin ETFs for trading.

"We can confirm that the account @SECGov was compromised and we have completed a preliminary investigation," said X in a post on Wednesday.

"Based on our investigation, the compromise was not due to any breach of X's systems, but rather due to an unidentified individual obtaining control over a phone number associated with the @SECGov account through a third party," X said.

Bitcoin prices briefly shot up following the unauthorized post, but soon fell below $46,000 after the SEC clarified that it had not yet approved the bitcoin ETF.

"The SEC's @SECGov X/Twitter account has been compromised. The unauthorized tweet regarding bitcoin ETFs was not made by the SEC or its staff," an SEC spokesperson told CNBC.

