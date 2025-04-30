Satya Nadella says as much as 30% of Microsoft code is written by AI

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said that as much as 30% of the company's code is now written by artificial intelligence.

Nadella made the comments during a conversation before a live audience with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg at the social media company's LlamaCon AI developer event.

Zuckerberg said Meta is focused on developing an AI model that can in turn build as much as half of other AI models within the next year.

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday said that as much as 30% of the company's code is now written by artificial intelligence.

Stream San Diego News for free, 24/7, wherever you are with NBC 7. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

"I'd say maybe 20%, 30% of the code that is inside of our repos today and some of our projects are probably all written by software," Nadella said during a conversation before a live audience with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

The pair of CEOs were speaking at Meta's inaugural LlamaCon AI developer event in Menlo Park, California. Nadella added that the amount of code being written by AI at Microsoft is going up steadily.

Get top local San Diego stories delivered to you every morning with our News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Nadella asked Zuckerberg how much of Meta's code was coming from AI. Zuckerberg said he didn't know the exact figure off the top of his head, but he said Meta is building an AI model that can in turn build future versions of the company's Llama family of AI models.

"Our bet is sort of that in the next year probably … maybe half the development is going to be done by AI, as opposed to people, and then that will just kind of increase from there," Zuckerberg said.

Microsoft and Meta together employ tens of thousands of software developers, but they're the latest companies to discuss how AI is replacing some of the work written by human software developers.

Since OpenAI's launch of ChatGPT in late 2022, people have turned to AI for a number of tasks, including customer service work, generating sales pitches and software development itself.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai in October said that more than 25% of new code was written by AI. Earlier this month, Shopify CEO Tobi Lutke told employees that they will have to prove AI cannot do a job before asking for more headcount. Similarly, Duolingo CEO Luis von Ahn on Monday announced in a memo that the language-teaching company will gradually turn to AI in lieu of human contractors.

Earlier this month CNBC and other outlets reported that OpenAI was in talks to acquire Windsurf, a startup with "vibe coding" software that spits out whole programs with a few words of input. The dream is that with machines helping to write code, organizations will be able to produce more and better software.

WATCH: Amazon forms new unit focused on Agentic AI