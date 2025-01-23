Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

SAP CEO sounds rallying cry for Europe on AI

By Chloe Taylor,CNBC

SAP CEO Christian Klein, pictured in May 16, 2024, says he would support a $500 billion Stargate Europe.
Alex Grimm | Getty Images News | Getty Images
  • "Europe needs it the most," SAP CEO Christian Klein said in response to the U.S.' Stargate Project — a $500 billion investment in AI infrastructure.
  • Klein said the project, which is backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle and led by the Trump administration, should set an example for Europe.

U.S. President Donald Trump's recently announced Stargate Project — a $500 billion investment in American AI infrastructure — should be a "wake-up call" for Europe, according to the CEO of one of the region's biggest tech firms.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Asked on Thursday about the project, which is backed by OpenAI, SoftBank and Oracle and led by the Trump administration, SAP CEO Christian Klein said it should set an example for Europe.

"It's the right move, and it's also about making the government more productive," he said. "Look at Europe, we always complain about regulations about too many AI acts … It's a great role model for Europe."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Klein added that he would "absolutely support" a Stargate Project for Europe.

"We do business with all public sectors across the world, of course we would welcome that in Europe," he told CNBC's Karen Tso and Steve Sedgwick. "Europe needs it the most, from my perspective."

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us