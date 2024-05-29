Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Samsung faces probe after two chip workers exposed to radiation, authorities say

By Arjun Kharpal,CNBC

Joan Cros | Nurphoto | Getty Images
  • South Korean authorities are investigating Samsung, after assessing that two workers at one of the tech giant's plants were exposed to radiation.
  • The two patients, who are hospitalized, were showing "abnormal" symptoms of radiation exposure in their fingers, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in South Korea said in a Google-translated statement on Wednesday.
  • The incident took place at Samsung's Giheung plant, which is around 25 miles south of the South Korean capital of Seoul.

South Korean authorities are investigating Samsung, after assessing that two workers at one of the tech giant's plants were exposed to radiation.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

The two patients, who are hospitalized, were showing "abnormal" symptoms of radiation exposure in their fingers, the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission in South Korea said in a Google-translated statement on Wednesday.

The patients' general blood tests produced a normal result, according to the authorities.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Samsung was not immediately available for comment when contacted by CNBC.

The prospective radiation exposure incident took place at Samsung's Giheung plant, which is around 25 miles south of the South Korean capital of Seoul.

The authorities said they have suspended the use of the machine responsible for the incident. The exact cause of the radiation exposure is not known at this time, with the Nuclear Safety and Security Commission carrying out an ongoing probe.

Money Report

30 mins ago

Abercrombie & Fitch posts its strongest first quarter ever, as sales jump 22%

54 mins ago

European Central Bank's Knot says monetary policy to ease ‘gradually,' as markets brace for June rate cut

The commission said it will take further steps if any violations of safety laws are confirmed.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us