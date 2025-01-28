Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Sam Altman touts OpenAI-Microsoft alliance, says next phase will be ‘better than anyone is ready for'

By Samantha Subin,CNBC

Former OpenAI CEO Sam Altman and and Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella at OpenAI’s DevDay in San Francisco on Nov. 6, 2023.
Hayden Field | CNBC
  • OpenAI CEO Sam Altman posted a picture of himself with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on Tuesday and suggested their relationship is going well.
  • Altman wrote that the "next phase" of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!"
  • Microsoft is OpenAI's top investor, but the companies have experienced increased tension recently and are now competing more directly.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman suggested on Tuesday that the relationship between his company and Microsoft is going strong.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

Altman posted a picture with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella on X, and wrote that the "next phase" of their partnership is "gonna be much better than anyone is ready for!!" Nadella responded to the post that he's "Looking forward to all that's ahead!"

The alliance between the companies has been riddled with tension of late, and Microsoft earlier this month lost its status as OpenAI's exclusive cloud provider. That announcement came as President Donald Trump unveiled his Stargate Project, a joint venture between OpenAI, Oracle and SoftBank that didn't include Microsoft, OpenAI's top investor.

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

In a blog post last week, Microsoft said it remains in solid standing with OpenAI and will maintain a "right of first refusal" before the artificial intelligence startup checks with other parties.

Complications in the partnership arose in late 2023. Nadella reportedly wasn't briefed before OpenAI's board pushed out Altman in November of that year. After Altman was quickly reinstated, OpenAI gave Microsoft a non-voting board seat. Microsoft later relinquished that position.

The two companies have also become more competitive, as Microsoft uses its homegrown generative AI technology across more of its products. In its annual report last year, Microsoft identified OpenAI as a competitor alongside some longstanding megacap names such as Apple and Meta Platforms.

Money Report

news 11 mins ago

Healthy Returns: Trump made sweeping changes to health care in his first week

news 13 mins ago

Steve Cohen says AI will be decades-long theme, but Monday proves it won't be a ‘straight line'

On Tuesday, OpenAI also announced its ChatGPT Gov product created specifically for the U.S government.

WATCH: OpenAI is higly overvalued

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Newsletters Decision 2024 Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us