Salesforce pledges to invest $1 billion in Singapore over five years in AI push

By Sam Meredith, CNBC

Marc Benioff, Chairman & CEO of Salesforce, speaking on CNBC’s Squawk Box outside the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Jan. 22nd, 2025.
Gerry Miller | CNBC

Salesforce on Wednesday announced plans to invest $1 billion in Singapore over the next five years.

The company said the investment is designed to accelerate the country's digital transformation and the adoption of Salesforce's flagship AI offering Agentforce.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff is scheduled to speak at CNBC's CONVERGE LIVE at around 9:25 a.m. Singapore time (9:25 p.m. ET) on Wednesday.

This is a developing story and will be updated shortly.

