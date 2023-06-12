Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff Voices A.I. Privacy Concerns, Says It Can Be ‘the Ultimate Liar'

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sat down with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday during the company's AI Day in New York City to discuss generative AI's potential and danger.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff sat down with CNBC's Jim Cramer on Monday during the company's AI Day in New York City to discuss generative artificial intelligence and Salesforce's newest venture into that realm, AI Cloud.

Benioff stressed the importance of privacy when it comes to generative AI products, discussing the way it has been known to lie — or "hallucinate" — and fabricate information.

"They're like huge vacuum cleaners sucking up as much data as they can all over the internet," Benioff said of large language models. "It's the ultimate plagiarizer; it steals everything, all the data that it can get, and then, you know, it's giving it back out to you, but, of course, it can also be the ultimate liar."

These hallucinations are proving to be pervasive. Google stumbled in its own AI chatbot reveal back in February when the program generated false information about the James Webb telescope, Reuters reported. And in late May, two attorneys used ChatGPT to generate a legal motion, and the program cited "bogus" cases it had fabricated.

Benioff said Salesforce's AI Cloud is combatting hallucinations and protecting customer privacy by keeping humans involved in processes, as well as adding a "trust layer" to anonymize crucial data.

"You're not just going to take all your customers' names, account balances, their most sensitive and private and secure information and put it into some large language model that then all of your employees are going to have access to. You're going to need a trust layer," Benioff said. "So we don't see the data, the LLM doesn't know your data, but you're going to get the power of this generative AI for your employees, and you're going to get the productivity without giving up this kind of privacy that's so critical."

This AI Cloud technology will be especially helpful for Salesforce clients with telecommunications needs, Benioff said, as it will allow customer service agents to access a more holistic, canonical look at customers' needs and their prior interactions with the company.

