UN Chief Calls Latest Russian Attack on Nuclear Plant ‘Suicidal'; No Basis for Putin-Zelenskyy Talks, Says Kremlin

This is CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres dubbed shelling over the weekend of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant as "suicidal" and called for international inspectors to be given access to the site after Russia and Ukraine shifted blame for the attacks.

Meantime, the Kremlin said there is currently no basis for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Russia's former president and one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Dmitry Medvedev, also said Monday that Moscow would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC 7 San Diego app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Elsewhere, two more ships carrying corn and soybeans left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, taking the total number of shipments to 10 since a new deal aimed at alleviating a worsening global food crisis was launched last week.

Finland registers record number of asylum seekers

Sopa Images | Lightrocket | Getty Images

Finland registered a record number of asylum seekers following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, the AFP reported, surpassing the previous high set during the 2015 migrant crisis.

More than 37,000 people are currently registered in the reception system, "which is more than ever before," the Finnish immigration service said in a statement. One third of those fleeing are children, it added.

Over 6.3 million refugees have fled Ukraine for Europe, according to the latest figures from UNHCR, the UN's refugee agency.

— Karen Gilchrist

Russia strengthens position and numbers on Ukraine's southern front

Russian forces are enhancing their positions and numbers on Ukraine's southern front in apparent preparation for a Ukrainian counteroffensive, British and Ukrainian military authorities said.

"Russian troops are almost certainly amassing in the south, either waiting for a Ukrainian counteroffensive or preparing to attack," Britain's Defense Ministry said.

It added that long convoys of Russian military trucks, tanks and artillery continue to move from the Donbas to the southwest of the country.

— Karen Gilchrist

No basis for meeting between Putin and Zelenskyy, says Kremlin

Kirill Kudryavtsev | Afp | Getty Images

The Kremlin said there is currently no basis for a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

In response to a question about Turkish proposals to broker peace talks, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov told reporters on a conference call that the pair would only meet once negotiators from both sides had "done their homework."

Talks between Moscow and Kyiv have been stalled for months, with each side blaming the other for a lack of progress.

— Karen Gilchrist

UN chief calls attack on Ukraine nuclear plant ‘suicidal’

U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for international inspectors to be given access to the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant after Ukraine and Russia accused each other of shelling Europe's largest atomic complex over the weekend.

Ed Jones | Afp | Getty Images

"Any attack [on] a nuclear plant is a suicidal thing," Guterres told a news conference in Japan, where he was attending the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Ceremony on Saturday in commemoration of the 77th anniversary of the world's first atomic bombing.

Despite the shelling, the nuclear reactor complex was operating on "normal mode," Interfax news agency quoted Yevgeniy Balitsky, the Russian-installed head of the local administration, as saying.

Russian forces captured the plant in Ukraine's southeast in early March, shortly after Moscow's Feb. 24 invasion of its neighbor, but it is still run by Ukrainian technicians.

— Karen Gilchrist

Former Russian President Medvedev says Moscow will achieve its aims in Ukraine

Yekaterina Shtukina | Afp | Getty Images

Former Russian President and one of President Vladimir Putin's closest allies, Dmitry Medvedev, said Moscow would achieve its aims in the conflict in Ukraine on its own terms.

"Russia is conducting a special military operation in Ukraine and is attaining peace on our terms," Medvedev, who serves as deputy chairman of Russia's security council, told Russian state news agency Tass in an interview.

He also warned that the West has a long-term plan to destroy Russia, citing the enlargement of the NATO military alliance: "The goal is the same: to destroy Russia," he said.

— Karen Gilchrist

Two grain ships depart from Ukraine as third port opens

Anadolu Agency | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Two more ships carrying corn and soybeans left from Ukraine's Black Sea ports, Ukrainian and Turkish authorities said.

The vessels — one carrying 11,000 tons of soybeans and the other 48,458 tons of corn — were bound for Italy and Turkey, respectively. Meanwhile, a third port, Pivdennyi, opened Monday, increasing the country's strained export capacity.

Ten shipments have now departed Ukrainian shores since last week under a new deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations in an effort to alleviate a worsening global food crisis.

So far, around 243,000 tons of corn have been exported from Ukraine on seven ships since the first departure on Aug. 1, according to a Reuters tally of data from Turkey's Defense Ministry. The other ships carried 11,000 tons of soybeans, 6,000 tons of sunflower oil and 45,000 tons of sunflower meal.

— Karen Gilchrist

Read CNBC’s previous live coverage here:

Turkey's Erdogan meets Putin in Sochi; three ships carrying grain leave Ukrainian ports