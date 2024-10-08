Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
news

Russia is on a ‘sustained mission' to create mayhem on Europe's streets, UK spy chief says

By Sam Meredith,CNBC

MI5 Director General Ken McCallum.
Danny Lawson - Pa Images | Pa Images | Getty Images
  • In a rare public speech, MI5 director Ken McCallum said ongoing efforts by autocratic states to harm Britain's security represents "the most complex threat environment we have ever seen."
  • The spy chief said the agency was having to deal with a "dizzying range" of beliefs and ideologies, citing risks posed by Russia, Iran and China and others.
  • McCallum said more than 750 Russian diplomats had been expelled from Europe since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, "the great majority of them spies."

The head of Britain's domestic spy agency on Tuesday accused Russian military intelligence of being on a "sustained mission" to cause mayhem in Britain and Europe.

24/7 San Diego news stream: Watch NBC 7 free wherever you are

In a rare public speech from MI5's counter-terrorism operations center in London, MI5 Director General Ken McCallum said ongoing efforts by autocratic states to harm Britain's security represents "the most complex threat environment we have ever seen."

McCallum said a total of 43 late-stage attack plots had been foiled by MI5 and police since 2017, noting that some plotters were seeking to get hold of firearms and explosives "in the final days of planning mass murder."

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

The spy chief said the agency was having to deal with a "dizzying range" of beliefs and ideologies, citing risks posed by Russia, Iran, China and others.

McCallum said the number of state threat investigations MI5 is running had jumped 48% in the last year.

"The U.K.'s leading role in supporting Ukraine means we loom large in the fevered imagination of [Russian President Vladimir] Putin's regime, and we should expect to see continued acts of aggression here at home," McCallum said.

Money Report

news 39 mins ago

Hurricane Milton could cause as much as $175 billion in damages, according to early estimates

news 51 mins ago

Harris is borrowing from ‘Republican playbook' as she leads Trump in new national poll

He said the GRU — Russian military intelligence — in particular was on "a sustained mission to generate mayhem on British and European streets: we've seen arson, sabotage and more."

A spokesperson for Russia's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment when contacted by CNBC on Tuesday.

McCallum said more than 750 Russian diplomats have been expelled from Europe since Moscow launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in early 2022, "the great majority of them spies."

"This goes well beyond all historical precedent – and has put a big dent in the Russian intelligence services' ability to cause damage in the West," he added.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBC

This article tagged under:

news
Local In Your Neighborhood Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Responds NBC 7 Community Breakfast Buzz Down to Earth With Dagmar Decision 2024 Military Weather Investigations Submit a tip California SportsWrap San Diego Padres U.S. & World Videos Entertainment In Your Neighborhood California Live
About Us Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us