Russia and Ukraine Prepare for In-Person Talks After Zelenskyy Says He's Ready to Discuss Neutral Status

This is CNBC's live blog tracking Monday's developments on the war in Ukraine. See below for the latest updates.

Talks between Ukraine and Russia are set to continue this week, with delegations from both countries scheduled to meet face-to-face in Turkey Monday.

Ukrainian officials have said Russian forces are leaving some areas of the country — but battles are continuing in some regions, the Ukrainian armed forces said in an update on Monday.

It comes after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that he was ready to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a potential peace agreement with Moscow.

Ukrainian official not expecting a major breakthrough at this week’s talks with Russia

Pavlo Bahmut | Ukrinform | Future Publishing | Getty Images

Vadym Denysenko, an advisor to the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, has said that he does not expect any major breakthroughs during this week's talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials.

Delegations from both countries are set to meet in Turkey on Monday for face-to-face talks, which are expected to run until Wednesday.

Denysenko was speaking during a charity "television marathon," shown around the world, in support of Ukraine.

— Chloe Taylor

Ukraine won’t open humanitarian corridors Monday over fear of ‘provocations’

Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk has said that authorities will not be opening humanitarian corridors today, as officials fear a Russian attack is looming.

"Our intelligence reported possible provocations by the occupiers on the routes of humanitarian corridors," she said on messenger app Telegram. "Therefore, for reasons of public safety, we do not open humanitarian corridors today."

Ukrainian officials have operated safe exit routes in various locations across the country on an almost daily basis in recent weeks, with the corridors enabling the evacuation of civilians and the import of vital supplies.

Early attempts to evacuate civilians from the cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha had to be halted, as Ukrainian authorities said Russian forces were violating cease-fire agreements along the evacuation routes.

— Chloe Taylor

Ukraine says 143 children have been killed in the war

Yuriy Dyachyshyn | AFP | Getty Images

The office of Ukraine's attorney general said Monday that 143 children have been killed in Ukraine since Russia's invasion began on Feb. 24.

A further 216 children had been wounded in the war, officials added.

Children in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Donetsk "suffered the most," the attorney general's office said, but noted that children had been badly affected across 14 regions of Ukraine.

— Chloe Taylor

Russia and Ukraine delegates to meet in Turkey for talks

Maxim Guchek | Reuters

Delegations from Ukraine and Russia are scheduled to meet in Turkey today to conduct more talks.

David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian official who has been taking part in negotiations with Russia, said in a Facebook post on Sunday that delegates had decided to hold this round of talks in-person.

"Today, at the next round of talks on video connection, it was decided to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," he said, according to an NBC News translation.

— Chloe Taylor

Ukrainian officials reportedly say Russian forces are withdrawing from some locations

The Mayor of Slavutych — home to employees of the Chernobyl nuclear power plant — said Monday that Russian troops have left the town, Reuters reported.

"They completed the work they had set out to do," Mayor Yuri Fomichev said in an online video post, according to the news agency. "They surveyed the town, today they finished doing it and left the town. There aren't any in the town right now."

On Saturday, Ukrainian media reported that Slavutych had been captured by Russian forces.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's armed forces said in the early hours of Monday morning that some Russian troops were withdrawing from the Kyiv region to Belarus.

"The regrouping of individual units from the composition of the [Russian] Eastern Military District continues," the armed forces said in a Facebook update.

"Units that have suffered significant losses in the process of offensive actions are usually taken to the territory of Belarus for the restoration of militia," the update added, saying the withdrawal from the territory of the Kyiv region was "celebrated."

But officials noted that battles continued across the country, and that Russian forces "continue missile and aviation strikes on important military infrastructure and advanced positions aimed at causing losses and personnel exhaustion."

CNBC has not been able to independently verify these reports.

— Chloe Taylor

Russia will likely launch cyberattacks on oil and gas infrastructure, warns cybersecurity firm

Russian cyberattacks on oil and gas infrastructure are highly likely given the country's history of "tit-for-tat" action against sanctions, said Rob Lee, co-founder and CEO of cybersecurity firm Dragos.

"In 2014 when Russia invaded Ukraine and took Crimea, there was a number of … sanctions levied from the Western financial institutions," Lee said on CNBC's "Street Sign Asia."

"As a result, Russia ended up using cyberattacks back against those financial institutions."

"Now that we're seeing sanctions against oil and gas infrastructure, Nord Stream 2 etc … we absolutely expect to start seeing cyberattacks against oil and gas infrastructure," he said. Germany halted the certification of the Nord Stream 2 in late February — the gas pipeline was designed to bring natural gas from Russia directly to Europe.

Joe Raedle | Getty Images

Such an attack could have an "oversized impact" even if the disruption is not big, due to the high connectivity of the global oil and gas sector, Lee said, citing how a recent attack by Yemen's Houthis on a Saudi Aramco facility resulted in oil prices jumping.

"I think it's really incumbent on these industries to try to be proactive," he said.

U.S. President Joe Biden has warned U.S. corporations to strengthen their cybersecurity practices in light of intelligence reports indicating Russia is looking at potential attacks.

— Eustance Huang

‘No significant change to Russian forces' dispositions,’ UK says

Sefa Karacan | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

The U.K.'s Ministry of Defense has said that over the last 24 hours there have been "no significant change to Russian forces' dispositions in occupied Ukraine."

A continued lack of momentum and morale among the Russian military, as well as ongoing logistical shortages and aggressive resistance from the Ukrainians are all causing problems for Russia, the U.K. said in an intelligence update.

"Russia has gained most ground in the south in the vicinity of Mariupol where heavy fighting continues as Russia attempts to capture the port," it added.

— Chloe Taylor

Zelenskyy says Ukraine ready to discuss neutrality status

Emin Sansar | Anadolu Agency | Getty Images

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said his country is prepared to discuss adopting a neutral status as part of a peace deal with Russia, though an agreement would need to be guaranteed by third parties and put to a referendum.

"Security guarantees and neutrality, non-nuclear status of our state. We are ready to go for it. This is the most important point," Zelenskyy said in a 90-minute video address with Russian journalists.

Zelenskyy said that while his government is discussing the use of the Russian language in Ukraine in its talks with Russia, other Russian demands such as demilitarization are not currently on the table. He said Russian-speaking cities in Ukraine have been destroyed during the invasion.

— Ian Thomas, with reporting from Reuters