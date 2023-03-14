Money Report

In partnership with CNBC

Ron Baron Bought Charles Schwab Shares During Monday's Double-Digit Sell-Off

Anjali Sundaram | CNBC

Longtime investor Ron Baron said he bought the dip in Charles Schwab during Monday's double-digit sell-off, CNBC's Becky Quick reported.

The 79-year-old investor said he "modestly increased" his position in the financial name, seeing Monday's pullback as a buying opportunity. He didn't disclose how much he purchased. Baron Capital owned 7.8 million shares as of Dec. 31.

The stock jumped 13% in premarket trading Tuesday.

Schwab shares fell 11.6% on Monday as investors dumped the financial institution amid fears of a banking crisis in the aftermath of tech-focused Silicon Valley Bank's and crypto-related Signature Bank's collapses.

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

The Westlake, Texas-based financial company defended its financial position, saying it has plenty of access to liquidity and a low loan-to-deposit ratio. Schwab was taking hits along with other financial firms with massive bond holdings of longer maturities.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations Submit a tip California Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
About Us Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us