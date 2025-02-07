Roblox CEO talks growth goals after earnings: ‘There's a huge market out there'

In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki reflected on the most recent quarter.

In a Thursday interview with CNBC's Jim Cramer, Roblox CEO Dave Baszucki reflected on the most recent quarter and described the company's progress towards its goal of getting 10% of all the gaming content in the world on the platform.

"There's a huge market out there. We saw NFL Universe, which is a fully-licensed sports game, show up on Roblox and get in the top 25. We saw SpongeBob hit the top 25," he said. "We're only hitting 2.4% of the total gaming market space on Roblox. That's a lot of room."

Roblox posted earnings Thursday morning, and its bookings and daily active users data came in below estimates. Shares plunged throughout the session, finishing the day down a little more than 11%. But Baszucki said the company is "well on our way" to meeting its content goal, saying Roblox beat the guidance it had shared.

Baszucki pointed to some of Roblox's recent ventures, including brand integration with popular movies Wicked and Beetlejuice. Both the National Football League and the National Basketball Association are on the platform, he continued, as well as content from popular YouTube creator Mr. Beast. Baszucki also said Roblox is using artificial intelligence to make the platform safer for users, a significant portion of which are children.

The platform is exploring immersive experiences beyond traditional gaming, Baszucki continued, including a foray into digital ecommerce with Shopify. According to him, this kind of technology can be used in other areas of entertainment and in academic settings.

"Shopify is a new experiment for us, but we really are focused on this long term vision that immersive 3D is a new way for people to come together with safety and civility, and it's not just for gaming," Baszucki said.

