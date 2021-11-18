Money Report

In partnership with CNBC
Business

Rivian and Lucid Shares Continue to Fall as Investors Take Profits

By Samantha Subin, CNBC

Steve Marcus | Reuters
  • Shares of Rivian and Lucid Motors continued to fall Thursday as investors took profits.
  • Rivian and Lucid both dropped about 15% midday.
  • The electric vehicle makers have gained intention as investors seek out the next Tesla.
Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Shares of Rivian and Lucid Motors continued to fall Thursday as investors take profits and pull back from some of the EV hype driven by Rivian's monster market debut.

Rivian and Lucid were both down about 15% midday.

Money Report

Business 15 mins ago

Stocks Making the Biggest Moves Midday: Nvidia, Kohl's, Macy's and More

CONGRESS 27 mins ago

Senators Snipe at Each Other in Heated Confirmation Hearing for Biden Bank Regulator Pick

The electric vehicle makers have gained intention as investors seek out the next Tesla.

Rivian went public on Nov. 10 in one of the biggest IPOs of the year. It quickly surpassed the market cap of legacy automakers like Ford and General Motors, but still trails Tesla, which recently passed a $1 trillion market cap. Shares continued to rocket until Wednesday when the stock closed down 15% as speculation in the name eased. Rivian has yet to establish a business model and said it expects up to $1 million in revenue in the third quarter.

Shares of Lucid jumped 23% on Tuesday after executives told investors that the company saw increased reservations for its vehicles and that it's still on track to build 20,000 Lucid Air sedans in 2022. Lucid began commercial production of its Air sedan in September. Lucid is up more than 360% year-to-date.

CNBC's Jim Cramer urged investors on Wednesday to "remember the lessons" of the 1999 dot-com bubble and to take profits off the table.

"If you own Lucid or Rivian and you've made a ton of money, you have my blessing — right here, right now, tomorrow morning — to literally take half off the table ... and you can let the rest ride,"  he said.

Also on CNBC

Subscribe to the CNBC YouTube ChannelSubscribe to the CNBC YouTube Channel
Copyright CNBCs - CNBC

This article tagged under:

BusinessMarketsTechnologyBusiness Newstransportation
Coronavirus Pandemic Voices for Justice U.S. & World SportsWrap San Diego Padres Local Listen: NBC 7's Podcasts NBC 7 Community NBC 7 Responds Down to Earth With Dagmar Politically Speaking Military Investigations California NBCLX Weather Videos Entertainment The Scene California Live
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us