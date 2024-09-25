Residents of Wyoming have the most positive outlook on life, new survey shows—Hawaii didn’t make the top 5

Hawaii may be the happiest state in America, but according to a recently conducted study, the residents of Wyoming have the most positive outlook on life.

To determine where states land on the scale of optimism and seeing "the bowl half full," instead of half empty, Icelandic Provisions, a yogurt brand, conducted the study with the support of Wakefield Research.

The company polled 5,000 U.S. adults, including 100 participants from each state. The survey was also done in partnership with Dr. Deepika Chopra, a behavioral scientist who is commonly referred to as "The Optimism Doctor."

An individual's Optimism Index Score could range from 0 to 10, and was based on 10 metrics including how likely they were to persevere in challenging situations and how often they exercised or ate a healthy breakfast. "Scores were averaged together to provide a score of that state's optimism," according to the press release.

Hawaii didn't make the top five on the list, despite being known for its stellar weather and happy residents.

Wyoming is the most optimistic state in America

Wyoming snagged the No. 1 spot as the most optimistic state in the U.S., scoring a 7.2.

Residents of Wyoming seem to have a positive outlook on life, and 82% "wake up ready to own the day compared to 62% of Americans," the study found.

A whopping 98% of residents from the Equality State are willing to persevere and try again after they've failed a project.

Two categories stood out as vital for higher levels of optimism:

Having a positive outlook on life , which includes being less bothered by daily frustrations and more willing to bounce back from setbacks.

, which includes being less bothered by daily frustrations and more willing to bounce back from setbacks. Incorporating healthy habits in your daily life, including eating a healthy breakfast, exercising often and spending more time outdoors.

The habits of residents of Wyoming closely aligned with those behaviors. Despite landing in the bottom half of WalletHub's Happiest States in America list this year, Wyomingites reported feelings of optimism about the future and a willingness to power through challenges in the Icelandic Provisions study.

The 5 most optimistic states in America

Wyoming California New Jersey Alabama Maryland

It may come as no surprise that California landed at No. 2 on this list. The Golden State is known for its residents' healthy habits and was the first state to implement many health-conscious practices like banning smoking in restaurants.

43% of California residents who participated in the survey reported getting a great night's rest often, and 81% start their day off with a healthy breakfast.

Coming in third, "New Jersey's high optimism is attributed to a strong focus on physical health, with 45% of residents feeling they get enough exercise, compared to just a third of Americans," according to the report.

